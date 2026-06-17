50 Years of Fender brings story of legendary Stratocaster to Welsh city

Amelia Jones

Music fans across south Wales are invited to celebrate one of the most influential instruments in popular music when 50 Years of Fender comes to The Riverfront Theatre, Newport, on Thursday 24th September.

More than just a concert, 50 Years of Fender tells the fascinating story of the Fender Stratocaster – the guitar that helped shape modern music and inspired generations of musicians around the world to pick up the instrument.

First introduced by Leo Fender in 1954, the Stratocaster has become one of the most recognisable instruments ever created. Its distinctive sound can be heard on countless recordings and has been played by many of the most celebrated guitarists in history, helping to define the soundtrack of the last seven decades.

Blending live music, storytelling and outstanding musicianship, 50 Years of Fender takes audiences on a journey through the guitar’s most important decades, exploring the players, innovations and cultural moments that made the Stratocaster a global icon.

The show features the music of legendary Stratocaster players spanning multiple generations, from early rock and roll pioneers through to the artists who transformed blues, rock and popular music.

Show creator and lead guitarist Dave Phillips said: “The Stratocaster is much more than a guitar. For many musicians it’s the instrument that inspired them to pick up a guitar in the first place. Every generation has its heroes, and many of those heroes played a Strat. What’s fascinating is that they were inspired by the generation before them, creating a musical lineage that

continues today.

“We wanted to create a show that celebrates not just the instrument itself, but the stories, innovations and music that made it such an important part of modern culture. Audiences have really connected with that idea, and we’ve been delighted by the response.”

Audience members have described the production as “innovative”, “entertaining” and “informative”, with one reviewer calling it “like a TED Talk perfectly interwoven into a rock concert.”

50 Years of Fender is presented by the musicians behind the acclaimed touring theatre productions DS:UK… in Tribute to Dire Straits and Seriously Collins, which perform to audiences across the UK throughout the year.

50 Years of Fender comes to The Riverfront Theatre, Newport, on Thursday 24th September.

For tickets and information visit www.50YearsOfFender.co.uk.