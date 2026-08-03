800 singers take part in National Eisteddfod choir competition

Nation.Cymru Staff

More than 800 singers filled the stage at the National Eisteddfod on Sunday as 14 choirs competed in one of the festival’s largest choral competitions.

The competition was open to newly formed choirs, community choirs and ensembles making their Eisteddfod debut, with each asked to perform two contrasting own-choice pieces.

Any combination of style of singing was allowed, and the choirs were asked to present two contrasting own-choice pieces of up to eight minutes.

The largest choir taking part were Corgannwg, which featured 117 singers in all, with their musical director Catrin Williams.

The choir was formed last November to celebrate Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Morgannwg’s 25th anniversary, Catrin explained, and consists of pupils and former pupils from the Barry school.

“We also have prospective pupils as well as teachers and former teachers as well as some grandparents and other friends of the school. They range in age from 10 to 80 years old,” she said

Asked if the choir was to carry on after the National Eisteddfod, she said: “We’ll talk about it.”

Another choir that took part in the competition was the Landsker Singers from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.

Founded in 1990 by Edmund Walters and Shirley Williams, the choir mainly includes members of the farming community along the Landsker line, the imaginary line that divides Pembroke linguistically.

In keeping with the name, half of the choir speak Welsh and the other half are non-Welsh speaking.

Last year the choir celebrated its 35th anniversary, with a major concert at St David’s Cathedral over the St David’s Day weekend.

In the lead up to the Eisteddfod, the choir has focused on singing more in Welsh. Conductor Benjamin Richards said that the non-Welsh speaking members had enjoyed the challenge of learning a piece entirely in Welsh.

After the competition, the judge decided to present the first prize to Corgannwg, with Côr Preseli second, and Côr Caerwedros and the Cylch third.

The competition was the second of the opening weekend to feature a large number of choirs. On Saturday ten choirs took part in a competition organised by Cymdeithas Eisteddfod Cymru.

All the choirs had competed in at least two of the dozens of smaller Eisteddfodau staged across Wales each year.

The competition was won by Côr Bryn Owain from Cowbridge with Côr Godre’r Garth, Cardiff second, and Côr y Gleision, Cardiff placed third.

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