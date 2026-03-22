80s icon adds Welsh date to tour after ‘phenomenal demand’

An 80s music icon has added further dates to their tour due to “phenomenal demand”, including a new Welsh date.

Pop singer-songwriter Alison Moyet initially announced 21 dates on her 2026 Yazoo, the minutes & Other tour across England and Scotland.

After 18 sold out, it was announced that ten new dates would be added, including one at Cardiff’s New Theatre on 10 November 2026, the only Welsh stop on the tour.

Moyet rose to fame in the early 1980s after forming synth-pop duo Yazoo with Depeche Mode’s Vince Clarke, who topped the charts with their 1982 single ‘Only You’.

Over three years they recorded two albums, ‘Upstairs at Eric’s’ and ‘You and Me Both’, providing follow-up hit songs like ‘Don’t Go’ and ‘Nobody’s Diary’.

Moyet continued to dominate charts during her solo career, releasing ‘Alf’ which stayed at number 1 on the UK’s album charts for two weeks, performing at Live Aid, and following up with Raindancing in 1987.

Though she took a hiatus due to issues with her record label in the late 90s, Moyet returned to music in the early 2000s and has released a steady stream of singles and albums since.

With three Brit Awards and a Grammy nomination under her belt, she remains a firm favourite among fans of 80s classics, beloved for her powerful voice.

The Yazoo, the minutes & Other tour follows on from her 2025 KEY tour that saw her mark four decades as a solo artist.

However, fans of Moyet’s early solo releases will miss out this time, as it was announced: “The ‘Songs of Yazoo, the minutes & Other’ tour will consist exclusively of songs from the Yazoo catalogue and select tracks from Alison’s acclaimed solo electronica albums ‘the minutes’ and ‘Other’.

“If it’s not a Yazoo song or a track on either the minutes or Other, it won’t appear on this tour.”

Presales for the 2026 tour will open at 10am on Tuesday, 24 March, with the password announced on Alison Moyet’s site on 23 March.

Remaining tickets will go on sale from 10am on Thursday, 26 March..