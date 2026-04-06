Pop group T’Pau, fronted by Carol Decker, made waves in the late 80s with Heart & Soul, followed up by the No. 1 ballad China In Your Hand.

The tracks brought success both in the US and the UK, and after Valentine, I Will Be With You, and Sex Talk also charted, their album Bridge of Spies was certified quadruple platinum.

In 1987, they kept George Harrison and Paul McCartney at No. 2 in the UK singles and album charts respectively, and their 1988 album Rage also achieved platinum status.

After T’Pau split in the early 90s, songwriters Carol and Ronnie Rogers also separated. Carol went on to reform T’Pau in 1997.

Following a stint on the West End, Carol and Ronnie reunited for the T’Pau 25th anniversary tour in 2013, and have worked on music together ever since.

The Be Wonderful 2026 tour marks their first full UK tour in a decade.

The Gwyn Hall show on 22 May will be their only Welsh date. Tickets are available on their site here.