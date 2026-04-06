A line-up of 80s music icons is set to take to the stage at a popular south Wales venue this spring.

Post-punk pioneer Toyah Wilcox will bring her spoken word tour Toyah: Songs and Stories to Neath’s Gwyn Hall on 29 April.

Later in the spring on 22 May, Gwyn Hall audiences will be treated to T’Pau with Carol Decker on the Be Wonderful Tour 2026.

Toyah first came to fame in 1976 as a musician and actress, featuring at The National Theatre, as well as in the Shoestring TV series and the film Quadrophenia.

Her hits include It’s a Mystery, I Want to be Free, and Thunder in the Mountains, and in 1981 her Anthem album entered the chart and went on to earn a Gold disc.

With a BRIT nomination and Best Female Singer at the British Rock & Pop Awards under her belt, Toyah has amassed accolades and anecdotes from her time in the spotlight.

The 49-date Songs and Stories tour will see Toyah share some of these tales from her career, while also singing fan-favourite tunes.

Tickets are available now via the Gwyn Hall site. Toyah will also bring the Songs and Stories tour to Monmouth’s Savoy Theatre on 30 April 2026.

80s music fans will also have the chance to see chart-topping band T’Pau take to the stage later in the season.

Pop group T’Pau, fronted by Carol Decker, made waves in the late 80s with Heart & Soul, followed up by the No. 1 ballad China In Your Hand. The tracks brought success both in the US and the UK, and after Valentine, I Will Be With You, and Sex Talk also charted, their album Bridge of Spies was certified quadruple platinum. In 1987, they kept George Harrison and Paul McCartney at No. 2 in the UK singles and album charts respectively, and their 1988 album Rage also achieved platinum status. After T’Pau split in the early 90s, songwriters Carol and Ronnie Rogers also separated. Carol went on to reform T’Pau in 1997. Following a stint on the West End, Carol and Ronnie reunited for the T’Pau 25th anniversary tour in 2013, and have worked on music together ever since. The Be Wonderful 2026 tour marks their first full UK tour in a decade. The Gwyn Hall show on 22 May will be their only Welsh date. Tickets are available on their site here.