90s chart topper to perform at Welsh arts venue in spring 2027

Nation Cymru staff

One of 90s music’s biggest names is set to pick up his guitar and hit the road in spring 2027, with an appearance at a small venue in Wales.

Chesney Hawkes is an English singer and occasional actor – and returned to public prominence last year after an appearance on TV’s Celebrity Big Brother.

He started his career at the age of 19 when he appeared in the film Buddy’s Song, which featured his best-known single “The One and Only”, which topped the UK singles chart for five weeks and reached the top 10 in the United States. It also was featured in the 1991 film Doc Hollywood and the 2009 movie Moon.

Follow-up single “I’m a Man Not a Boy” peaked at No. 27 in the UK, with subsequent singles including “What’s Wrong with This Picture?”, “Stay Away Baby Jane” (a collaboration with Adam Schlesinger of Fountains of Wayne) and “Another Fine Mess” also charting in the top 100.

Aside from music, Hawkes appeared on Channel 4’s The Games in 2005, winning a Bronze Medal. Hawkes appeared on the shows Hit Me Baby One More Time, Let’s Dance for Comic Relief, and Sing If You Can.

Hawkes also appeared in the musical Can’t Smile Without You in the role of Tony Lowiman.

Sharing the news of his small UK and Ireland tour on Facebook yesterday, he wrote: “On the road again! Find me around the UK and Ireland in March and April 2027 – we have plenty of surprises in the bag and can’t wait to play for you again!

“Tickets on sale Friday 10am BST. Limited VIP upgrades available.”

The Gate Arts Centre (often just referred to as the Gate) is an arts centre and community building located in Keppoch Street, Roath, Cardiff.

The Gate is in a Grade II listed building (in what was formerly the Plasnewydd Presbyterian Church) and was opened in September 2004.

The venue’s listing shares: “Undoubtedly still the one and only, Chesney Hawkes is a living legend. His career began in 1991 when he starred in the film ‘Buddy’s Song’ alongside Roger Daltrey. Then came the infamous ‘One And Only’, Chesney’s biggest hit and also the twentieth most successful UK release of the ’90s.

“Born into a musical family (his father is singer Chip Hawkes of The Tremeloes), Chesney’s own career began at 19, when he appeared as the title character in the film Buddy’s Song alongside Roger Daltrey.

“In March 1991, he released his biggest single The One And Only, from the film’s soundtrack spent five weeks at Number 1. It has become part of the soundtrack of a generation, and still features on radio playlists, compilations and in DJ sets everywhere.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday – sign up for a reminder or purchase on the day here.

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