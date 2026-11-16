90s pop favourites announce major Cardiff arena show with two special guests

Amelia Jones

Fans of 90s pop are in for a nostalgic treat as one of the era’s biggest groups prepares to bring its 30th anniversary celebrations to Cardiff, joined by two familiar names from the decade.

Steps will play Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on November 23, 2027, as part of their Steps 30 Live tour, which will see them return to arenas across the UK and Ireland.

Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Ian ‘H’ Watkins, Lee Latchford-Evans and Lisa Scott-Lee will be joined by fellow 90s pop acts B*Witched and A1 as special guests. The line-up has a nostalgic twist, with both groups having supported Steps on their very first tour.

Promising their biggest production to date, the anniversary show will feature some of the group’s best-known hits, including 5, 6, 7, 8, Tragedy, One for Sorrow, Stomp, Deeper Shade of Blue and Scared of the Dark.

The tour marks 30 years since Steps released their debut single, 5, 6, 7, 8, in November 1997. The track reached number 14 in the UK singles chart and launched a career that went on to include 14 top 10 singles and four number one albums.

Speaking about the tour, Richards said: “We’ve been planning this tour to celebrate our 30th anniversary since we last went on the road in 2021, and it’s going to be our biggest and best yet. You can expect ALL the hits and the five of us pulling out all the stops to give you the biggest pop show of our career.”

Lee Latchford-Evans added that he believed the group’s best moments were still ahead of them, saying the planned production was “on another level”.

The Cardiff date is one of 12 arena shows announced for November 2027, with the tour also visiting Belfast, Dublin, Liverpool, Sheffield, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Birmingham, London and Nottingham.

Steps have also signed a deal with Amazon for a three-part documentary following their career and preparations for the tour. The series will be released on Prime Video after the tour and is set to reach audiences in more than 240 countries and territories.

Taking about the documentary, Watkins said: “Not only are we going on our biggest tour EVER, we’re following in the footsteps of Queen Céline Dion with our very own official Steps documentary with Amazon, which is going to be seen in over 240 countries and territories around the world. How mad is that?! I honestly can’t believe it!”

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 20, 2026, with a presale beginning at 10am on Wednesday, November 18. Fans can sign up through the group’s official website.