90s pop icons announce Cardiff return for huge nostalgia-filled arena show with special guests

Amelia Jones

One of the most iconic pop groups of the 90s and 00s is heading back to Cardiff for a night of hit songs and nostalgia.

S Club will bring their Ain’t No Party Like an S Club Party tour to Cardiff’s Utilita Arena on Thursday, October 14, 2027.

They will be joined on the night by special guests Boyzlife, the group formed by former Boyzone and Westlife singers Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden.

S Club, formerly known as S Club 7, became one of Britain’s biggest pop acts after bursting onto the music scene in 1999.

The group went on to score a string of chart hits, including Bring It All Back, S Club Party, Reach and Never Had a Dream Come True.

They also starred in their own television series, including Miami 7 and LA 7, building a huge following among fans around the world.

Following the death of band member Paul Cattermole in 2023, the group performed as a six-piece during their reunion tour, celebrating 25 years since their formation.

Their Cardiff date will give fans another opportunity to hear the songs that made them household names, with Boyzlife also bringing plenty of nostalgia to the arena.

Boyzlife combine the back catalogues of two hugely successful boybands, with hits from Boyzone and Westlife including No Matter What, Words, Flying Without Wings and Uptown Girl.

Tickets for the Cardiff show will go on general sale on Friday, November 6.

Fans can expect a night packed with familiar pop anthems, singalongs and plenty of nostalgia when the tour arrives in the Welsh capital next October.

You can find tickets here.