A beautiful new mural with an anti-racist message has appeared in Cardiff

A stunning new mural which carries an anti-racist message has appeared in Cardiff.

The beautiful artwork has been created to mark the Urdd’s annual Peace and Goodwill Message

This year, working with students from Cardiff University, the Urdd’s message throws a spotlight on anti-racism, stating that if people see racism – to Call. Them. Out.

The mural, which features Urdd Ambassador Nia, was created by the renowned team behind Unify Creative – the design studio responsible for such memorable murals as the ‘Mona Lisa’, ‘My Cymru, My Shirt’ artworks as well as the Gary Speed and Betty Campbell murals.

More events are planned around the official unveiling of the mural and will be announced in the coming days.

Love the new mural on Moira Terrace #Adamsdown 👏 Brought to us by @unifycreative_ and as part of @Urdd #heddwch2023 Galw. Nhw. Allan

Call. Them. Out 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales' young people are saying there’s no room for racist comments in Wales or the world. pic.twitter.com/asiXfFBUQv — Owen LLewellyn Jones (@OwenLLewJones) May 24, 2023

Created at a workshop in Cardiff earlier this year, the Urdd’s 2023 anti-racism message calls on people across the world to ‘encourage kindness, teach acceptance, and to call-out racist remarks and prejudices’.

To mark the 2023 Peace and Goodwill message, the Urdd approached Cardiff-based artists UNIFY Creative to produce a mural inspired by this year’s message. The mural is inspired by the words of the message and is a clear and visual reminder of the Urdd’s anti-racism message, sharing the voice of the young people of Wales to the world.

The Urdd hopes it will be a visual reminder for years to come for everyone to Call Them Out.

The mural can be seen at Moira Terrace in Splott, Cardiff.

Siân Lewis, the Urdd’s Chief Executive said: “Each year the Urdd gives a voice and platform to the youth of Wales to be heard across the world, and our anti-racism message is a no holds barred message, telling everyone that we must call out racism whenever and wherever we see it.

“As an organisation we recognise that we must take action and responsibility to make sure that racism has no place in the world. The Urdd is for everyone, and as an organisation it’s important that we represent and reflect Wales as a country today. To help us become an organisation that attracts staff and board members from diverse communities we’ve approached No Boundaries to provide training for our 300 staff in Race Awareness.

“The Urdd is the largest Welsh language third sector employer in Wales. With over 100 apprentices, 40,000 young people and children visiting our residential centres and 75,000 members competing at the Urdd Eisteddfod annually, we have a duty to this and the next generation to educate and drive change.

“We believe that the Urdd can make a significant impact with our anti-racism message, by encouragin everyone, young and old, black or white to Call. Them. Out.”

