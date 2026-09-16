A cast fit for a Welsh Prince: Time for Owain Glyndŵr on the big screen

On Owain Glyndŵr Day, Iwan Williams assembles his dream cast for a big-screen historical epic about the Welsh rebel leader.

There has been talk of an Owain Glyndŵr film for years. Despite extensive efforts by many to bring it to the big screen, the concept remains elusive and in ‘development hell’. The 1983 TV movie ‘Owain Glendower, Prince of Wales’ is the closest we’ve come to seeing Owain in the cinema.

For now, we must focus our efforts on Michael Sheen’s eagerly anticipated portrayal of Owain in the Wales Millennium Centre between 5-28 November.

But what if there was a Glyndŵr film in 2026? Who could feature in a dream cast? How could that pivotal period in Welsh history (1400-1415) look on the big screen? Grab your popcorn, settle in and let’s hurtle backwards some six hundred years to a very different time for Cymru.

As the man himself, Owain Glyndŵr (ap Gruffydd Fychan, possibly 1359-1415), then it’s Michael Sheen of course. Born to play one of the greatest Welshmen that has ever lived, Michael’s theatre portrayal would carry effortlessly to the big screen. Warrior, leader, family man, a student of law, linguist, revolutionary hero…there is no one more perfectly placed to bring Owain to life. Sam Locke could portray a young Owain.

The fight for Welsh freedom and taking on the English King requires a large family for support and safety, and Owain certainly had that. It is believed that Owain married Mared (Margaret) Hanmer in 1383, and Catherine Zeta Jones as Mared would be incredible, a real power couple. Gabrielle Creevy could portray a young Mared.

Owain was a boy when he lost his father, Gruffydd Fychan II (Aneurin Barnard) in 1369. His mother was Elen (Sian Reese-Williams). Owain also lost his uncle, Tudur ap Goronwy, early on, and given his immense contribution to our language, culture and nation, a cameo by Dafydd Iwan as Tudur would be very special. Sue Roderick would be excellent as Marged, Tudur’s wife and Owain’s aunt.

Jonathan Pryce could portray Owain’s father-in-law, David Hanmer, whilst Steffan Rhodri, Andrew Teilo and Robert Wilfort would be great choices as Owain’s brothers-in-law: John, Gruffudd and Philip Hanmer. Sharon Morgan would be fantastic as David Hanmer’s wife, Angharad. Mared had two uncles who supported the rebellion, Maredudd ap Llywelyn and John Kynaston. John Pierce Jones and John Ogwen could take on these roles.

Brothers

Owain had two brothers: Madog (who died young), and Tudur (played by Tudur Owen). Eve Myles, Nia Roberts and Mali Gravelle would be great as Owain’s sisters: Lowri, Morfydd and Isabel. Lowri married Robert Puleston (Owen Teale), Morfydd married Dafydd ab Ednyfed Gam (Ioan Hefin), and Isabel married Adda ab Iorwerth Ddu (Aled Pugh).

It is believed that Owain had twelve children. As his sons, Taron Egerton, Iwan Rheon, Callum Scott Howells, Sion Daniel Young, Tom Rhys Harries and Gwion Morris Jones could portray Gruffudd, Ieuan, Maredudd, Dafydd, Tomas and Madog. Whilst facts around Owain’s children are scarce, we know that Gruffudd fought in the battle of Pwll Melyn in 1405. Amongst those who could play their wives/partners are Lowri Walton, Sara Gregory, Sophie Melville, Hedydd Dylan, Hannah Daniel and Lois Meleri-Jones.

As his daughters, Catrin Stewart, Erin Richards, Alexandra Roach, Morfydd Clark, Aimee-Ffion Edwards and Gwyneth Keyworth could portray Catrin, Alys, Sioned, Marged, Myfanwy and Gwenllian. Edmund Mortimer IV married Catrin; John Scudamore married Alys; John Croft married Sioned; Richard Monnington married Marged; Llywelyn ab Adda married Myfanwy; and Philip ap Rhys married Gwenllian. Callum Turner, Craig Roberts, Dylan Llewellyn, James Nelson-Joyce, Osian Morgan and Alexander Vlahos would be great fits as Owain’s sons-in-law. A mini stellar cast in itself!

Then there are Owain’s supporters, his trusted lieutenants, commanders, clergy and diplomats who gave everything to the cause and fought alongside Owain for Cymru’s freedom. What an opportunity to reunite Matthew Rhys and Ioan Gruffudd as Rhys Gethin (of Builth) and Hywel Gwynedd (of Flintshire) respectively. Then there’s Owain Arthur as Hywel Coetmor, Rhys Parry Jones as his brother Rhys Gethin (of Llanrwst). And Twin Town’s Lewis twins, Rhys and Llyr Ifans, could join forces again as Owain’s cousins and Tudur ap Goronwy’s sons, Rhys and Gwilym ap Tudur of Penmynydd. Owen Arwyn could join them as the third brother, Maredudd.

Julian Lewis Jones would have fun as Gruffudd Young/Yonge, Owain’s Chancellor and close confidante. Gruffydd was supported by a clerk, Benedict Comme (Rhodri Meilir), and a secretary, Owain ap Gruffudd ap Rhisiart (Huw Garmon). Accompanying them could be C’mon Midffîld! actors Llion Williams as Lewis Byford, Bishop of Bangor, and Bryn Fôn as Ieuan/John Trefor, Bishop of Llanelwy/St Asaph, with Gwyn Vaughan Jones as Hywel Cyffin, Dean of Llanelwy/St Asaph, and Celyn Jones as Dafydd ap Ifan, Dean of Bangor.

Followers

Completing the set of Owain’s followers could involve James Lusted as Crach Ffinnant (prophet and Owain’s priest); Richard Elis as the poet Gruffudd Llwyd; Tom Ellis as Adam of Usk; Richard Harrington as Cadwgan, Lord of Glyn Rhondda; Steve Speirs as John ap Hywel of Llantarnam; Ifan Huw as Rhys Ddu of Aberteifi/Cardigan; Aneirin Hughes as Llywelyn ap Gruffudd Fychan of Llanymddyfri/Llandovery; Richard Elfyn as Rhys ap Gruffudd ap Llywelyn Foethus of Dryslwyn; Ieuan Rhys as Henry Dwnn of Llangyndeyrn; Paul Rhys as Hopcyn ap Tomas of Ynysforgan; Matthew Gravelle as William Gwyn ap Rhys Llwyd; Ryland Teifi as Dafydd ab Ieuan Goch; Dion Lloyd as Rhys Goch Eryri; Jason Hughes as Walter Brut; Charles Dale as David Perrot of Tenby; and Rupert Penry-Jones as Philip Scudamore. People of all ages and backgrounds followed Owain, including fearless women such as Gwenllian Clay (Elen Rhys) and Angharad ferch Adda (Mirain Fflur).

Every hero needs a villain, and Owain certainly had plenty of opponents. His two main adversaries were Baron Reginald Grey of Rhuthun/Ruthin and King Henry IV, with Mark Lewis Jones perfect for the former, and Christian Bale for the latter. The thought of Michael Sheen squaring off with these on screen is thrilling. Henry was succeeded by his son, King Henry V, in 1413, with Thomas Brodie-Sangster a good fit for the role. Then there’s Hywel Sele, Owain’s cousin and fierce opponent, and Dafydd Gam, another adversary and loyal to Henry V. Luke Evans as Hywel and Owain Yeoman as Dafydd would be some prospect.

Henry IV

Owain’s relationship with Henry Percy, Earl of Northumberland, his son Harry ‘Hotspur’ Percy and Edmund Mortimer, was complex to say the least. Opponents at first: Mortimer was defeated and captured by Owain at Bryn Glas in 1402, whilst the Percys were tasked by Henry IV to quash Owain’s rebellion in 1401.

They turned on Henry IV with ‘Hotspur’ killed fighting against him in Shrewsbury in 1403. They all became allies with Owain and agreed on a way to defeat King Henry IV and divide England and Cymru between them (the Tripartite Indenture). As previously mentioned, Edmund eventually ended up as Owain’s son-in-law as he married Catrin, Owain’s daughter. Robson Green as Henry Percy and Charlie Hunnam as Harry ‘Hotspur’ Percy would be great choices.

Then there are others with royal and noble titles that formed part of Owain’s journey. He fought for King Richard II (Tom Holland) before the end of Richard’s reign in 1399, and learnt the art of war under the tutelage of Sir Gregory Sais at Berwick in 1384 (William Thomas); John of Gaunt, Duke of Lancaster in Scotland in 1385 (Clive Owen); and Richard Fitzalan, Earl of Arundel from 1387 (Damian Lewis). In late 1400, King Henry IV gave Owain’s Sycharth estate to John Beaufort, Earl of Somerset (Finn Cole).

As he fought against Henry IV later on, Owain sought the support of King Robert III of Scotland, and King Charles VI of France. Michael Sheen’s good friend David Tennant would surely relish the role of Robert, whilst Jean Dujardin would have great fun portraying Charles. Additional Gallic flair would be provided by Vincent Cassel and Mathieu Amalric as French military commanders Jean de Rieux and Robert de la Heuse, who supported Owain in 1405. Owain’s trusted envoys Morris/Maurice Kerry (Gruffudd Glyn) and Hugh Eddouyer (Tom Cullen) helped him negotiate with the French.

A narrator? Iolo Goch died in 1398 and therefore didn’t live to see Owain’s rebellion. As a bard who praised Owain and Mared for their excellent hospitality, and with his iconic and unmistakeable voice, Sir Anthony Hopkins would be perfect for the role.

As with every historical production, condensing years of events and key moments into around 150 minutes is incredibly challenging. A Glyndŵr film would need to cover Owain’s early years in Sycharth and studying law in London, and the impact of losing his father and being taken in by his (eventual) father-in-law. It would need to address his military service on behalf of Richard II, and the pivotal land dispute with Baron Grey, leading to Owain being proclaimed as Prince of Wales in Glyndyfrdwy on 16th September 1400.

Dramatic scenes of castles being attacked and occupied? There’s plenty of choice: the storming of north-east towns in 1400; Owain’s cousins seizing Conwy in 1401, Owain taking Caerfyrddin/Carmarthen and Castell Newydd/Newcastle Emlyn in 1403, and Aberystwyth and Harlech in 1404 (both were lost in 1408). French support arrived in Caernarfon in 1403, and Aberdaugleddau/Milford Haven in 1405.

Pulsating and jaw-dropping battle scenes? Again, take your pick: The Battles of Mynydd Hyddgen (Owain’s first major victory) and Twthill (1401); Bryn Glas (a huge victory for Owain in Pilleth, 1402); Shrewsbury and Bryn Owain/Stalling Down (1403); and Pwll Melyn (a major defeat for Owain in Brynbuga/Usk, 1405).

Significant moments include the capture of Baron Grey in 1402; Owain’s supporters proclaiming him Prince of Wales at the Parliament in Machynlleth in 1404, and Owain setting out his vision for an independent Cymru; the signing of the Tripartite Indenture with Henry Percy and Edmund Mortimer in Bangor in 1405; and his (Pennal) letter to King Charles VI of France asking for his military support in 1406.

Poignant moments

And sad, poignant moments? There are plenty of these, including the deaths of Tudur, Owain’s brother, and Rhys Gethin (of Llanrwst) in Pwll Melyn in 1405; the deaths of Rhys ap Tudur, Rhys Ddu and Philip Scudamore in 1409; the death of Edmund Mortimer in Harlech Castle in 1409 following the siege by the future Henry V; and the capture of Mared, Owain’s wife; Catrin, Owain’s daughter; Catrin’s children; and Gruffudd, Owain’s son, in the Tower of London (Gruffudd died there in 1411, and Catrin in 1413) as Harlech was lost and the rebellion faded away. The last days of Owain remain a mystery to this day. It is known he captured Dafydd Gam in Aberhonddu/Brecon in 1412, but beyond that, who knows…

Behind the camera? For a film director, producers and crew, there are plenty of wonderful options. Marc Evans, Gareth Edwards and Gareth Bryn are possibles as director, Russell T Davies and Y Gwyll/Hinterland pair Ed Talfan and Ed Thomas could contribute, as could Owain & Henry playwright Gary Owen. And between the expertise of the Owain Glyndŵr Society, the historian Rhun Emlyn and the works of e.g. authors Terry Breverton, Catrin Collier, Gruffydd A Williams and Dan Llywelyn Hall (his Llys Glyndŵr book previously reviewed in Nation Cymru), there’s enough research to ensure that artistic licence and cinematic entertainment doesn’t stray too far from historical accuracy (an oft-mentioned critique of Braveheart).

Braveheart

Two things stand out when thinking about a Glyndŵr film. Firstly, the appetite is there at home and abroad. Over thirty years on from Braveheart, and with the likes of Game of Thrones and King & Conqueror as popular as ever, there’s an unquenchable thirst for medieval films, swords and castles, love and sacrifice far beyond Cymru’s borders.

With a stellar cast and the right marketing, it could have a global audience. It could also have a transformative effect on Cymru’s population, many of whom are unaware of Glyndŵr’s life and achievements due to the erosion of Welsh history in our schools (deliberately so, some might say). If a Glyndŵr film helps bridge modern Cymru with our long and rich, proud and painful history, then great.

Secondly, the wealth of Welsh acting talent in 2026 is extraordinary. Sure, any actor could adopt a Welsh accent for this production (think Bill Nighy and Paddy Considine in Pride, James Norton in Mr Jones, Harry Lawtey in Mr Burton or Samantha Morton in Save the Cinema), however a Glyndŵr film would be an incredible opportunity to showcase the very best Welsh talent and have the majority of the cast from Cymru.

In addition to the names mentioned there are so many others, including the Gavin & Stacey quartet of Ruth Jones, Joanna Page, Melanie Walters and Rob Brydon, and Mammoth actors Mike Bubbins, Sian Gibson and John Weldon.

From the experienced e.g. Phylip Harries, Andrew Howard, Martyn Ellis, Eiry Thomas, Gillian Elisa, Lisa Palfrey, Di Botcher to the established e.g. Ian Hughes, Richard Lynch, Katy Wix, Kimberley Nixon, Caroline Sheen to the up and coming e.g. Leisa Gwenllian, Lizzie Caitlin Bennett, James Wilbraham, Rex Hayes and Beau Bradfield. When you consider Welsh BME actors such as Rakie Ayola and Emily Burnett (starring in Owain & Henry), Suzanne Packer, Alexandria Riley, Jessica Sula, Mali Ann Rees and Lloyd Everitt, then the strength and depth of current Welsh acting talent is phenomenal.

Whether the film would be predominately in English (with some Welsh used throughout) or in Welsh with English subtitles, it would be an extraordinary platform to bring together those who have worked on Hollywood films and others who have featured in English language productions for e.g. BBC Wales and/or Welsh language productions on S4C.

Aim high

Reality check: Between scheduling conflicts, budgetary restrictions and other challenges, the chances of assembling this mouth-watering cast are very slim. However, the names Owain Glyndŵr and Michael Sheen are powerful motivational tools and incentives. Aim high. Huge respect to those who have tried to move this phenomenal project forward over the years (including Matthew Rhys and his Patagonia production company), and who knows, perhaps the financial clout and star power of Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds could help get this over the line. After all, few have done more for Wrexham and the north-east over the past few years. And the thought of a Rob and Ryan cameo as Owain’s loyal supporters storming Holt castle for example is an intriguing one!

A project brimming with Welsh passion and potential. It’s a story that’s worth telling, and one that belongs on the big screen. For now, we’ll restrict ourselves to November’s ‘Owain & Henry’ on the theatre stage, which should be an electric and unforgettable production led by Michael Sheen. No doubt it will reignite the call for a much needed and well-deserved film adaptation. Owain, Mab Darogan (Son of Prophecy), awaits the call.

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