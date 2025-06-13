A celebration of Welsh food is coming to Cardiff

A celebration of Welsh food is coming to the Welsh capital with a collaboration pop up event.

Croeso Pubs is partnering with Kilgetty restaurant and supplier Rib & Oyster on July 1st for the special event at The Dock in Mermaid Quay, Cardiff Bay.

The Rib & Oyster, renowned for its top quality produce, supplies Croeso venues across Cardiff with its fish and meat, making it the perfect partnership to bring the team from Rib & Oyster to Cardiff for one night only, according to organisers.

Diners will be served an oyster from Pembrokeshire’s Atlantic Edge Oysters on arrival and will then have a choice of dishes made from exceptional Welsh produce.

They include a starter choice of either the Rib & Oyster’s homemade scotch egg, or Saundersfoot sea bass ceviche, followed by Rib & Oyster’s famous surf and turf sharing platter – which includes a 10oz sirloin steak, lobster, John Dory fillet, cockles, mussels, prawns and laverbread – all accompanied with bread and Pembrokeshire potatoes.

You can polish it all off with one of two dessert choices.

The event will also be supported by another of Croeso Pubs’ suppliers, Fine Wines Direct, who will provide the wines to accompany each dish.

Starting at 6pm on July 1st, the event is only £120 per couple and organisers say the event is selling out quickly. There are a limited number of covers for this exclusive event. Drinks will be charged separately.

Jamie Newman, executive chef for Croeso Pubs, said of the collaboration: “We love to champion Welsh produce and Welsh suppliers here at Croeso. It’s part of the DNA of our business, and so when the opportunity arose for us to get the team from Rib & Oyster’s restaurant to The Dock, we jumped at the chance.

“It’s great to be able to showcase great Welsh companies to our loyal customers and give them an opportunity to shine, as well as giving our customers something new to try.”

Jamie continued: “I personally can’t wait to see how the team works in our kitchen, to watch them work with and prepare the amazing produce they provide us, and then get the pleasure of being a diner and eating this wonderful surf and turf.”

The Dock in Mermaid Quay is one of eight venues owned by Croeso Pubs Lid, which also runs popular city centre nightspots The Philharmonic and Retro nightclub as well as Brewhouse, Blue Bell, Daffodil, and community pubs The Discovery in Lakeside and The Bear’s Head in Penarth.

To book, email: [email protected]

For more information about Croeso Pubs Ltd and its venues, visit: https://croesopubsltd.co.uk/

