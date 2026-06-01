A curious cast announced as award-winning mystery comes to Wales

Two familiar faces have been announced for the new stage adaption of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, heading to Wales Millennium Centre next year.

“The century’s most popular murder mystery,” The Curious Incident novel has captivated 10 million readers since it was published in 2003. Now it has been adapted into a brand-new staging and is “more thrilling than ever.”

The story follows Christopher Boone, who is gifted with a brilliant mind for numbers but unsettled by the unpredictability of people and everyday life.

When a neighbour’s dog is discovered killed, Christopher finds himself under suspicion. Determined to prove his innocence, he becomes both detective and suspect, drawn into a mystery that grows darker and more complex with every clue he uncovers.

What begins as the search for a culprit soon reveals secrets closer to home, forcing him to confront truths that test his courage, his family, and his understanding of trust, independence, and the wider world.

It has now been announced that Joe McFadden (The Shawshank Redemption – UK Tour; 2:22 A Ghost Story – Gielgud Theatre; Strictly Come Dancing winner 2017), and EastEnders favourite Charlie Brooks (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang – UK Tour; Ocean at the End of the Lane – National Theatre) will take on leading roles as Chris’ parents – Ed and Judy.

Further cast announcements are expected before The Curious Incident opens at Birmingham Rep in September 2026.

Adapted by Simon Stephens for the National Theatre, the play originally hit the stage in 2012 and has since gone on to tour four times in the UK, with a stint on Broadway as well as in Europe, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and China.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nightime will show at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre from 27 April – 1 May 2027.

Tickets are on sale now via the Wales Millennium Centre site here.