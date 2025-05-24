A decade in the making, Cordia return with debut album ‘ADFYW’

“Then, while watching Cân i Gymru together last year, we started reminiscing and thought — why not try making music again and see where it takes us?

“We reached out to Rhys, and funnily enough, his reaction was, “I was just thinking the same thing!” At first, we only planned to release a few singles, but after the amazing response to the first one, we thought, “Let’s make an album.” And honestly, we’re so glad we did.”

The Welsh music scene is on fire at the moment, particularly with younger voices releasing new projects. How does it feel to be part of such a rebirth of Welsh pop?

Ffion Wynn agreed, saying: “It is! Which is so great to see. Looking back almost 10 years, when we first started gigging and releasing music as 17-year-olds, there certainly weren’t as many female artists on the scene and I don’t think we were actually aware of how lucky we were to be able to perform our own songs regularly.

“Our sound has changed over the years and it feels more exciting than ever to be part of this ‘Welsh pop/Welsh music scene rebirth’.”

She added: “I think social media has had a big part to play in this, with platforms like TikTok and Instagram making artists’ music more accessible you perhaps wouldn’t otherwise.

“It’s so good to see the variety out there now – there’s something for everyone and it’s really cool to be part of it and hopefully inspire other people to do the same! I think our experience as a band proves that there’s no right or wrong time.”

You’ll be taking the album out on tour soon, are you excited?

Manon told Nation.Cymru: “While we’re not doing an ‘official’ tour just yet, we do have a few gigs lined up over the summer, and we’re really looking forward to bringing the album to life with a full live band.

“One of the highlights will definitely be our album launch at Jac Y Do in Caernarfon on June 20th. Performing this new material with a fresh, exciting sound is something we’ve all been looking forward to.

“We just hope people enjoy hearing it as much as we love playing it. There are exciting times ahead, and we’re ready for it!”

Tell us more about the songwriting and production process – who have you worked with and where?

Ffion Elin shared: “Rhys and I write all the songs for Cordia and we’ve always had a strong creative partnership. When we reunited in March 2024, I asked Ffion and Manon what they felt we should be writing about this time around.

“I remember Ffion saying something like “We should be singing about the things that have happened to us personally over the past eight years.” That really resonated with me. Manon specifically asked if I could write a song about her two sons, and that actually became the first song I began working on.”

“We both bring different ideas to the table, and from there, we shape and develop each song together. Sometimes I’ll bring him a complete song, or he’ll bring me one, and we’ll start building a track around it.

“Other times, Rhys will share a demo he’s been working on, and I’ll begin adding lyrics and structure. Once the track is in place, I focus on the vocal arrangement and harmonies for us. I usually record all three parts and send over a full demo for Ffion and Manon to learn.

“Both Rhys and I studied music at university, and I think the experience and growth we’ve gained over the years really shows in this new material. I feel incredibly lucky to have him as a songwriting partner – we understand each other’s strengths and know what each other can bring to a song. While our ideas can be quite different, blending them has created something really special for this album.”

There must have been a big gap between initial song creation and some of the other tracks on the album. Have you seen any changes in how you all approach your art as you’ve grown?

Ffion Elin agreed, saying: “Definitely. There’s definitely been a shift in how we approach our music over time – not just technically but also emotionally.

“Now, with more experience and perspective, we’ve become more intentional. We think more about the bigger picture – how a song fits within the album and the story we’re trying to tell, how we want the production to evolve. That said, we still tried to keep that original spark alive.”

“We all come to the table with very different ideas, but that contrast has always been one of our strengths. Blending our perspectives is what’s helped shape the sound of this new album.

“Back when we were 18, we were writing about completely different things – often more abstract or idealistic. Now, our writing is rooted in personal experiences and real life stories. That shift has made the music feel more honest and meaningful. Growth hasn’t meant losing what made us Cordia in the first place – it’s just added more layers to how we express it.”

What’s the reason behind the album title, ADFYW (REVIVE), and what’s next for the group?

“The title ADFYW signifies a creative reawakening, a musical ‘coming back to life’ that resonates through every track.

“We plan to get back to the studio and work on some new singles and a second album! We genuinely enjoy spending time together in the studio and have loads of fun so it doesn’t feel like ‘Work’.”

“We’ve been overwhelmed with the support and feedback from ADFYW so we just want to keep building on this success and hopefully reach a wider audience and enjoy our music.”