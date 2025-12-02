A feast of programmes for all on S4C this Christmas

Viewers are in for a treat this Christmas as S4C serves up a mouth-watering menu of programmes. From chef Bryn Williams cooking up a storm at home, to hearty helpings of drama via the second series of Dal y Mellt, irresistible interviews on Y Cyfweliad, and the sweet sound of music in the award-winning film documentary, Y Crwydryn.

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Chief Executive is offering an open invitation for all: “S4C has something for everyone this Christmas, across all our platforms. Watching with family, on your own or with friends – pull up a chair and join us – it’s going to be a banquet of brilliant viewing on S4C.”

In Cegin Clwyd: Nadolig Bryn Williams (Translates in English as ‘Clwyd Kitchen: Bryn Williams’ Christmas’) on 18 December, renowned Welsh chef Bryn Williams celebrates Christmas in the company of his family and friends, preparing a host of festive treats including a standout turkey dish, Christmas cocktails and the most delicious cheese toastie imaginable.

Topping the schedule on Boxing Day is a unique interview with one of the greats of Welsh music and politics, Dafydd Iwan, kicking off a brand new series – Y Cyfweliad (The Interview). The Welsh language version of the internationally acclaimed series The A-Talks (also known as “The Assembly”) brings together a group of 30 autistic, neurodivergent and/or learning-disabled interviewers to question some of our best loved celebrities without any restrictions.

A selection box of stories

On Boxing Day, viewers can enjoy the meditative cinematic documentary Y Crwydryn (The Wanderer), following singer and presenter Wil Tân on a pilgrimage to small rural towns across Wales, humming with country music and culture.

This meaningful film comes to S4C having already collected awards from across the world. Wil chats and reminisces with his brothers-in-arms in places where chapels were once the heart of communities, replaced now by pubs where songs of love, loss, and heartbreak still thrive.

The brand-new series Con Jones: Twyllwr Gorau’r Byd (Con Jones: The World’s Best Conman) reveals the unbelievable story of Welshman Kenner Elias Jones – “the best conman I’ve ever met,” according to a US immigration official. Jones spent five decades carrying out scams across continents. Deported, banned, and pursued by several countries, he repeatedly slips through the net using false documents. But where is he now?

In today’s competitive and fast-paced world, Christmas has become more of a contest than a celebration of love for actor and father Llŷr Ifans. In Llŷr Ifans Allan o Sync: ‘Dolig (Llŷr Ifans Out of Sync: Christmas) he embarks on a funny and original attempt to change that.

Delicious drama

To set hearts racing in the new year, the second series of the crime thriller Dal y Mellt begins on 4 January.

Once again, we are drawn into a world of crime, betrayal and revenge stretching from the docks of Cardiff to the crooked backstreets of London; a new syndicate is emerging, forcing old allies to question their loyalties and raising the stakes higher than ever.

Heartwarming for the holidays

Two festive episodes of S4C’s brand new TV quiz, Y Deis Nadolig (The Dice Christmas) brings together pairs of celebrities – Nigel Owens and Shane Williams, Iolo Williams and his son Dewi, Donna Edwards and Jonathan Nefydd, Dom and Lloyd, Trystan and Emma, and Lily Beau and Dyfan Rees – to put their general knowledge to the test.

Noson Lawen will also be celebrating with two special evenings over the festive period: one led by musician and comedian Hywel Pitts, and the other – Noson Lawen: Sain y Band Mawr (Noson Lawen: The Big Band’s Sound) – welcoming the new year with a feast of swing and jazz classics. Steffan Hughes and friends, along with the Welsh of the West End, will perform a selection of timeless swing and jazz favourites.

Christmas episodes of Sgwrs Dan y Lloer will feature much loved musician Delwyn Sion, and singer and actress Tara Bethan.

The reality series Priodas Pum Mil returns with a special Christmas episode, and there will be festive editions of S4C favourites including Pobol y Cwm, Rownd a Rownd, Cefn Gwlad and much more.

Festive Sports Roundup

While you cwtsh up warm to enjoy your Christmas treats, you can still enjoy plenty of live sports taking place over the holidays. Clwb Rygbi returns on 26 December with the derby clash between the Scarlets and the Ospreys, while the Sgorio team will broadcast Penybont vs Briton Ferry Llansawel. On 27 December, Clwb Rygbi will show the Super Rygbi Cymru game between RGC and Newport, as well as the derby between the Dragons and Scarlets. Then, on 1 January, Sgorio will cover Colwyn Bay vs Flint.

This year’s feast of Christmas content on S4C is sponsored by Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales).

Geraint Evans, S4C’s Chief Executive, added: “We are grateful to Hybu Cig Cymru for sponsoring S4C’s festive content this year, bringing together two essentials of the season – good food and great entertainment.”

Highlights of the S4C Christmas 2025 Schedule

Cegin Clwyd: Nadolig Bryn Williams 18.12.25

Sgwrs Dan y Lloer: Delwyn Sion 22.12.25

Cefn Gwlad: Ieuan Edwards Conwy 22.12.25

Rownd a Rownd 24.12.25

Noson Lawen Hywel Pitts 24.12.25

Pobol y Cwm 25.12.25

Priodas Pum Mil Dolig 25.12.25

Llyr Ifans Allan o Sync: Dolig - To be confirmed

Y Deis Nadolig 25.12.25 and 31.12.25

Y Crwydryn 26.12.25

Y Cyfweliad: Dafydd Iwan 26.12.25

Sgwrs Dan y Lloer: Tara Bethan 29.12.25

Cefn Gwlad: Clwb Rygbi Nant Conwy 29.12.25

Noson Lawen: Sain y Band Mawr 31.12.25

Con Jones: Twyllwr Gorau’r Byd To be confirmed

Dal y Mellt 04.01.26