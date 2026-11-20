Stephen Price

It’s a gathering of the Bards! Next week at a Welsh venue celebrated as Britain’s oldest centre of learning, a group of international poets and musicians are meeting to explore translation and perform poetry and music.

Around 500 AD there was a large international college in Llantwit Major, developed by the Celtic saint Illtud, flourishing through the early middle ages.

Found in Translation, which will be held on Monday 23 November, will see a group of contemporary artists meeting close to the site of the original college in the atmospheric Galilee Chapel in Llantwit to celebrate poetry and music today, reflecting on what poetry means for culture.

“The Bardic tradition developed in Wales and connected aesthetic, poetry and music to the very heart of political and public life,” says singer Richard Parry from Coleridge Cymru the cultural facilitation organisation organising the event.

“Recently the chance has arisen to host the international poet and translator Peter Sragher from Romania who is travelling Britian with his new book In Peformance.

“Because Wales has such a deep and long tradition of public poetry and song we thought it would be a brilliant moment to create a gathering of contemporary Bards in Llantwit to welcome Peter, and explore the tradition.”

The group includes Mary-Anne Roberts whose work encomapsses folk song, dance, art, and medieval Welsh Bardic music. She performs in the experimental music duo Bragod, and can be found online performing early Welsh music poetry in a Berlin night club.

Born in Trinidad Mary-Anne was drawn to Wales by the theatre. She is a leading exponent of the contemporary Bardic tradition.

“The range of Mary-Anne’s work is astonishing and connects us to the deep past,” according to Richard who collaborated with Mary-Anne last year to create a new opera about Wales and Trinidad in the 18th century.

“Her amazing Bardic work with Bob Evans means engaging with the musical traditions that came to Wales from ancient Mediterranean and ancient Eastern cultures a very long time ago.

“We think of ancient music being medieval, but Mary-Anne’s work with Bragod means that when travelling in north Africa she can easily connect and perform with traditional musicians there.

“Wales is connected through its ancient music to musical culture of the old human world of pre-history. Sounds and forms have travelled in music, way beyond the written record, and this is a vibrant, beautiful and as yet little-recognised part of Welsh international cultural heritage.”

Also joining the night is Sarah Persson, a Llantwit poet with a strong voice.

Her poem ’Re stretching the canvas of my Mouth’ was long-listed as one of the country’s top 125 poems in the National Poetry Competion, organised by the UK’s Poetry Society, one of the world’s most prestigious prizes for a single unpublished poem.

Her latest collection was printed as part of a collaborative art exhibition in south Wales called In Conversation with Ancient Landscapes.

Wales hosting Romania is an important aspect of the gathering on Monday 23 November in Llantwit with the Romanian poet and translator Peter Sragher featuring as a guest in the performances and discussions.

Peter heads the translation branch of Romanian Writers Union and is an active international literary translator and collaborator. This month his latest collection of poetry In Performance launches in Durham and Peter will perform from this new collection as part of the Bardic gathering.

Writing in Romanian, German, English and Spanish he has published ten poetry collections internationally and performed his work extensively across Europe and the Americas, including appearances in Paris, Berlin and New York. His energetic, direct performance style draws on the spirit and immediacy of the Beat poets, and he often collaborates with other art forms and musicians making poetry something to be heard and experienced as much as read on the page.

Durham poet Andy Willoughby said of him: “Sragher’s work takes us to a place where words flow like lava or dance delicately across the mind with an expressive style all of his own – he is playful, takes risks and both on the page and stage there is sense of language being pushed to its limits and made anew.”

Bilingual poet and radio presenter Clare E Potter, who for part of her life taught in New Orleans, will be performing. Clare won the John Tripp Award for Spoken Poetry, two Literature Wales writing bursaries, has translated for the National Poet of Wales and directed the BBC documentary, The Wall and the Mirror.

Tim Saunders was brought up in Cornwall and began to pick up the Cornish language as a child, although he says he heard Irish spoken before Cornish.

He is a Cornish language poet and has worked as a journalist in the Welsh, Irish and Breton languages, with interests in French and German. Tim is a translator, literary historian and editor of ‘The Wheel’ – an anthology of modern poetry in Cornish 1850–1980.

Music is central to the Bardic tradition and joining Mary-Anne Roberts will be Cardiff-based early music specialist Marc Elton, who will play the Baroque violin and collaborate with poets in performance. Passionate about live performance Marc has performed on the main stages of Reading and Glastonbury Festivals, the Conway Hall in London, St David’s Hall in Cardiff.

The evening is titled ‘Found in Translation’, a tilting reference to the 2003 film Lost in Translation with Scarlett Johnnson whose image appears among graffiti on the collage poster.

“It is in translation that we find life,” reflects Richard Parry who has put the evening together in Llantwit and will sing as part of the evening.

“Translation is what it means to be human. International poets and musicians are gathering at a historic Welsh venue and we want to rediscover what happens when artists meet sensitively and freely. It won’t be just a series of poetry sets, but a weaving of story, response and exploration.

“Mary-Anne, Bob Evans and I hope this night will be tentative first steps in exploring a new centre for contemporary Bardic performance in Wales – whatever that might eventually mean. Let’s find out!”

Found in Translation begins at 7.00pm at the Galilee Chapel, St Illtud’s, Llantwit Major on Monday 23 November. It is an intimate event with a restricted number of 30 tickets priced at only £5.00, available on Eventbrite.