A giant board game is to appear in the Welsh capital this weekend

Shoppers heading into Cardiff city centre on Saturday will be in for a massive surprise – when they encounter a giant board game.

A new and exclusive Cardiff-themed board game is launching this City of Arcades Day, showcasing the city’s wonderful shopping arcades.

On Saturday, November 18, visitors to the city centre can play on a life-sized board and will be in with a chance of winning a limited-edition, custom-made City of Arcades: The Game.

The board is full of famous landmarks and, of course, the unique shops that make the arcades such a brilliant shopping experience all make an appearance.

It has been produced as part of a limited run, celebrating everything great about Cardiff’s famous arcades and some lucky shoppers could take home their very own game.

But it’s not just regular-sized board games making an appearance this City of Arcades Day.

Alongside the limited-edition board games, the whole city centre will become a playable experience for City of Arcades Day, as the city centre will be transformed into a massive, playable game – complete with a life-sized board located in Central Square, just outside Cardiff Central train station.

Players will be able to walk around the giant board game, passing go and avoiding jail, before setting off around the city, picking up more deals as they go.

The arcades will also make up part of the game experience – with a family friendly ‘Play Book’ to guide participants around the city available from St David’s Guest Services – and there will be more than 100 exclusive events, discounts and prizes that visitors will have the chance to win on the day.

The returning City of Arcades Day event – organised by Cardiff’s Business Improvement District, FOR Cardiff – will also see the city’s arcades hosting workshops and live performances.

Events on the day include a sourdough pop-up with Pettigrew Bakeries, an oyster eating contest at Jackson’s and a comedy night at Beyond Retro hosted by Lorna Pritchard featuring Leroy Brito.

There will also be upcycling workshops at Lucy & Yak, a free Santa’s Grotto in Morgan Arcade and a guided tour of the Old Library Building with live music by the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Booking is recommended for all events.

Shoppers are invited to enjoy exclusive in-store discounts at high street brands and local independents including The Perfume Shop, Bill’s, Wally’s Liquor Cellar and more.

Carolyn Brownell, executive director of FOR Cardiff, said: “Our award-winning annual celebration of our unique capital city and its iconic arcades is a moment in Cardiff’s event calendar, and this year it is particularly special with the creation of City of Arcades: The Game.

“We can’t wait to welcome people to play the life-size game at Central Square, explore the arcades, and enjoy the range of events that are on offer across the city centre.

Details of all events, offers, and how you can get involved can be found at thecityofarcades.com.

