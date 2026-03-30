A host of stars lined up for massive ’90s festival

A host of ’90s stars are lined up to play a music festival in a Welsh park this summer.

Tickets are now available for the 2026 RCT Summer Party to be held in the beautiful grounds of Ynysangharad War Memorial Park this summer and featuring a host of familiar names.

On Saturday 22 August, prepare to step back into the 90’s and party with a poptastic line-up which features:

Your hosts, Jagger and Woody: Direct from Heart Radio, these two will be bringing unbeatable festival atmosphere from start to finish, Jagger and Woody will keep the energy high between sets and make sure the party never stops.

Heather Small: Soul singer and lead vocalist of M People, renowned for classics including “Moving On Up”, “One Night in Heaven”, and of course, “Proud”.

Kenny Thomas: With eight UK Top 40 singles, including “Thinking About Your Love” and “Best of You”.

East 17: Chart-toppers across the globe and a staple of every 90’s playlist – who could forget their iconic hit “Stay Another Day”?

Whigfield: On this “Saturday Night”, get ready to show off your best dance moves as we sing along to this 90’s dancefloor favourite.

S Club: There ain’t no party like an S Club party! Join Jo and Jon as they bring hit after hit, including “Don’t Stop Movin’” and “Reach”.

90’s Rewind: Getting the party started is this popular 90’s party band. They’ll be warming you up and getting you in the dancing mood as they bring you all of your 90’s floor fillers ahead of the incredible lineup.

Tickets are priced at £10, with a £1 booking fee per ticket.

Get your tickets HERE and secure your spot on the dancefloor.

Keep an eye on RCT Council social channels and follow @whatsonrct for the latest updates on the exciting line-up.

Also returning in RCT for 2026:

Easter Egg-Stravaganza – Rhondda Heritage Park Museum – 1st & 2nd April

Join the egg hunt this Easter with our popular Easter hunt! With a fun fair, crafts, and the bunny’s underground burrow adventure! The perfect day out for your little ones. Further information and tickets will be available soon via A Welsh Coal Mining Experience | Rhondda Heritage Park, Museum of Welsh Mining.

Aberdare Festival – 23rd May – Aberdare Park

Returning to Aberdare park, join us for an unforgettable family day out! Filled with fun and laughter as you wizz around the fun fair, soak up the atmosphere, visit the stalls and enjoy the free entertainment that’ll be on offer. Some of the top UK tribute acts will appear on our stage, this is one not to be missed.

Armed Forces Day Picnic in the Park 20th June 2026 – Ynysangharad War Memorial Park

Celebrate Armed Forces Day at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park in Pontypridd with a community picnic for all ages. Enjoy live entertainment, family-friendly activities, and the chance to show your appreciation for our Armed Forces, veterans, and their families. Bring a picnic, relax in the park, and join us for a day of remembrance, community, and celebration at the Bandstand.

Classic Car Show – 27th June – Rhondda Heritage Park

Make a pit stop at Rhondda Heritage Park and visit our Annual Classic Car Show in partnership with Glamorgan Classic Car Club. Theres so much to see and do for all ages, while visiting, why not ‘take a ride’ on the DRAM? Part of the Black Gold Underground Experience.

Big Welsh Bite – 1st & 2nd August – Ynysangharad War Memorial Park

The Big Welsh Bite is BACK and will be as mouthwatering as ever… with over 60 food and drink traders, craft stalls, information stalls, large fun fair, arena shows and more, make sure to add this one to the diary.