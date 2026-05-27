A host of Welsh music stars revealed in full line-up for Gŵyl Tawe

A host of Welsh music stars have been announced as part of the full line-up for this year’s Gŵyl Tawe.

The full programme has today been revealed for festival which takes place at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea on Saturday, June 6.

The event is free to attend on a first come first serve basis, with the museum opening at 10am and the programme starting with new Gower College Swansea community stage in the museum foyer. Delivered in partnership with Menter Iaith Castell-nedd Port Talbot, this stage will feature a wide variety of performances from the region’s schools and colleges between 10:15am and 2pm.

For children and families attending, there will also be interactive theatre workshops from Theatr na nÓg in the museum’s Waterfront Workshop, as well as roaming performances from Familia Theatre Wales and We Are Pom Pom People. Also in museum’s foyer, artist Rhys Padarn will be offering a drop-in workshop enabling attendees to create some special Gŵyl Tawe artwork in his iconic Orielodl style.

The festival’s live music programme kicks off at 12:15 on the Taliesin Stage in the museum’s Ocean Room with a set from Coron Moron. Formed in 2024 to compete at Eisteddfod yr Urdd Maldwyn, Coron Moron released their debut single, ‘Cawl’, celebrating the goodness of healthy eating, friendship, and community in 2025.

The live music alternates between Taliesin Stage and the Creative Wales Stage in the museum garden throughout the afternoon, including a special guest appearance from Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18. Possibly the world’s only musical group to fuse Latin music of all kinds with the Welsh language, Carwyn Ellis & Rio 18 are an international collective formed by songwriter, singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Carwyn Ellis after his first visit to South America in 2018 as a touring member of Pretenders.

The Taliesin Stage is headlined by Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog – an alternative country/folk/rock band made up of three brothers – Iwan, Aled and Dafydd Hughes – and a revolving line-up of accompanying musicians. Since forming in 2006, they’ve carved out a distinct sound blending influences from country, folk and rock, with most lyrics written and performed in Welsh. Their latest album, ‘Mynd â’r Tŷ am Dro’ (2024), won Welsh Language Album of the Year at the National Eisteddfod, and continues their run as one of Wales’ most distinctive and enduring bands.

Closing the festival on the Creative Wales stage will be Gwenno and her band. Gwenno Saunders has been working as a professional musician and producer for over 25 years and has released 2 EPs, 4 solo full-length albums, and 2 full-length albums with the indie-pop group The Pipettes. As a songwriter and producer, she has won numerous prizes including the Welsh Music Prize 2015 for her debut solo album ‘Y Dydd Olaf’ and was shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize in 2022 for her third album ‘Tresor’. In 2025 Gwenno released her fourth solo album, ‘Utopia’, on Heavenly Recordings.

Taking to the Creative Wales stage just before Gwenno will be Melin Melyn, returning to Swansea after previous packed out shows at The Bunkhouse venue. Their debut album ‘Mill on the Hill’ sees the band jump between surf-rock, country, prog-rock and psychedelia with the grace and skill of a band with numerous records under their belt, held together by an efficacious and fantastical thematic principle.

The full musical line-up across both stages also includes Candelas, Cerys Hafana, Chwaer Fawr, Griff Lynch, Melys, and Mwsog. The full timetable and further information are available now via Menter Iaith Abertawe’s website.

The museum’s foyer and colonnade will also host further stalls and activities from Menter Iaith Abertawe’s partners throughout the day, while between 15:30-19:00 in the Waterfront Workshop there will be a special short film programme delivered in partnership with Am. In addition to this year’s Gŵyl Tawe sessions recorded at various locations around Swansea, there will also be screenings of the AmCam3 films, a special music-based edition of the digital film festival to celebrate Welsh Language Music Day 2026.

The Saturday at the museum is proceeded by a sold-out opening night with The Joy Formidable, Breichiau Hir, Pat Morgan (Datblygu), and Crinc at The Bunkhouse on Friday the 5th of June.

Gŵyl Tawe 2026 is delivered by Menter Iaith Abertawe in partnership with Museum Wales, with support from Welsh Government via Creative Wales, Swansea Council, The Bunkhouse Swansea, Gower College Swansea, Learn Welsh Swansea Bay Region, and the Taliesin Arts Centre, and funding from the Arts Council of Wales.

Find out more via: http://menterabertawe.org