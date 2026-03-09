A new seafront funfair is planned for Porthcawl

After the demise of the historic Coney Beach Amusement Park, Porthcawl is to get a new funfair.

A seasonal funfair featuring family rides, a big wheel, food stalls and more will soon head to Salt Lake as part of plans for regenerating the waterfront area of Porthcawl and creating more opportunities for staging cultural and leisure events.

The funfair will be set up in time for Easter and will remain in place throughout the summer season. It will briefly share the Salt Lake site with the NoFit State contemporary circus, which will also be present between 11-19 April to offer a combination of live music, dance, film and traditional circus skills.

Designed to be accessible and inclusive, the funfair will be operated by Studt’s Events and staffed by professional stewards. With ample on-site parking, a secure fence will help ensure access is carefully managed, and arrangements are in place to help keep the fair clean and free of litter.

Cllr Neelo Farr, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Development and Housing at Bridgend County Borough Council said: “This fantastic opportunity reinforces our commitment towards delivering high-quality leisure and cultural attractions for Porthcawl that can be enjoyed by both residents and tourists alike.

“We want to provide family-friendly activities that add to what Porthcawl already offers while also supporting local businesses by bringing more people into the town and county borough.

“I am pleased that the funfair will be inclusive and accessible for all visitors, and it is great to see how our plans for Porthcawl are starting to come together as part of the wider regeneration programme.”

Jayne Bryant MS, Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government added: “The waterfront regeneration at Porthcawl represents an exciting opportunity for the area, and it’s great to see momentum building with the seasonal funfair adding to the town’s appeal over the Easter period.

“Through our continued investment in regeneration across Wales, we want to help towns like Porthcawl build on their unique strengths, grow their local economies, deliver new homes, and provide high-quality leisure and cultural experiences for both residents and visitors.”

Henry Studt of Studt’s Events Ltd commented: “As a family-run business with a long heritage in the funfair and events industry, we have extensive experience in delivering both small community attractions and larger-scale events.

“We are genuinely delighted to be bringing a family funfair to Porthcawl and are looking forward to playing a positive part in the town’s seasonal offer for residents and visitors.”

More details about the seasonal funfair, including confirmed dates and opening times, will be announced closer to Easter 2026.