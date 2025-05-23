A new way to watch Welsh film launches

Ffilm Cymru Wales has partnered with AM to create a new platform for Welsh filmmakers and audiences, allowing users to stream free short films made by some of the most exciting up-and-coming filmmakers in the country.

For the first time, users of amam.cymru will be able to stream free short films made by some of Wales’ brightest talent, produced through Ffilm Cymru Wales’ short film scheme.

Since 2014, their Beacons scheme has funded over 40 short films seen on cinema, television and digital screens around the world, as well as winning British Short Film and BAFTA Cymru awards.

AM aims to provide a democratic platform that reflects the inclusive, varied creativity of modern Wales, and develop new audiences to enjoy its culture. The platform was launched in March 2020 by PYST Cyf with support from the Welsh Government through Creative Wales as both a website and app. Celebrating its fifth birthday this year and with additional support from Arts Council of Wales, the soon to be revamped AM website will further celebrate the wonderful world of Welsh creativity.

Ffilm Cymru Wales’ AM profile will give people the opportunity to discover the vibrant stories and voices of the next wave of fantastic Welsh filmmaking talent, as well as provide a space for filmmakers to showcase their work and connect with new audiences.

Jelly

The launch title is Samantha O’Rourke’s offbeat bilingual comedy Jelly. Kerry is bored. Fed up of life in her small north Wales town and increasingly weary of the state of the world.

One day she follows a path to an underground escape filled with jelly, hope and the girl of her dreams.

Produced by Ray Wilson for Panad Productions, Jelly was selected for the Iris Prize LGBTQ+ Film Festival, won the Chapter Queer Prize and Best Mise en Scene at BIFA Qualifying Brighton Rocks Festival.

Ffilm Cymru Wales’ profile will also host a trove of exclusive video content, including trailers, interviews and behind-the-scenes insights.

Lee Walters, Ffilm Cymru Wales’ Chief Executive, says: “We are thrilled to unite with AM on this new way for people to connect with Welsh films and creators. With so much content available to audiences across multiple digital services, our AM profile will put the spotlight firmly on fantastic homegrown stories and voices, showcasing Welsh talent to the world.”

Ecosystem

Alun Llwyd, PYST Cyf’s Chief Executive says: “It’s hugely exciting to announce this partnership with Ffilm Cymru during AM’s fifth birthday year.

“To be able to collaborate in developing an ecosystem where the journey from funding to creation to the streaming of Welsh films all remains in Wales is an important step in strengthening a grassroots development pathway for Welsh filmmakers.

“We also look forward to working together on other projects in the future utlilsing the shared learning and resource of both organisations.”

Dafydd Rhys, Chief Executive of Arts Council of Wales, adds: “Arts Council Wales are delighted to support Ffilm Cymru in platforming short films that showcase Welsh talent through AM.

“The way in which people consume film and content is changing at pace, and this is a great opportunity for films to reach new audiences.”

The latest round of Ffilm Cymru Wales’ Beacons short film funding is open now. Find out more at www.ffilmcymruwales.com

Visit their website to find out more. Head over to their profile on AM to watch ‘Jelly’, with more films to come soon.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

