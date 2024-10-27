A poem on Sunday: Blodeuwedd by Sarah Persson

Sarah Persson

Each spring, my family visit Castle-Upon-Alun in the Vale of Glamorgan to have a picnic and see the bluebells.

A couple of years ago, my daughter was playing on the riverbank and there were shrieks from an unknown bird – suddenly everything felt magical and ancient.

It was as if Blodeuwedd were the flowers and plants all around us calling in an owl’s voice. As many people reading Nation.Cymru will know, Blodeuwedd is a mythological character from the fourth branch of the medieval stories of the Mabinogion.

Created out of flowers as a wife for Lleu Llaw Gyffes, she is unfaithful and plots to kill her husband. As punishment for this, Blodeuwedd is turned into an owl.

Blodeuwedd

Something prehistoric yells in the trees,

like an owl mourning flowers.

The Alun streams strange,

flowing up from the sea

bubbling back

back

to a girl

making mud men,

slippery on the clay banks.

She dreams in flowers, oak,

broom, bundles of nettles, meadowsweet

white daisies and bluebells.

A jealous boy throws rocks

Miss me

Miss me

Now you gotta

kiss me.

The stream swallows the shock of

them,

closes around the wounds

so quickly she wonders

if the rock was a trick of the light,

as if the story never happened at all

although the wall builds beneath the surface.

She adjusts the water,

pushes out posies on rafts of bark,

smooths herself with sunlight,

the rock in her heart

and an owl screeching.

Smooths herself with sunlight.

