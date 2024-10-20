A poem on Sunday: ‘Dust’ by Sarah Persson

As part of the Creative Writing M.A I took at Swansea University, I wrote poetry about family life and folklore in both Sweden and Wales.

The family home there is very rural, but only once have I ever seen an Elk. They are shy creatures, and as a noisy family, I expect we scare them off.

The idea for the poem came at a poetry workshop at the Seren Poetry festival, where one memory should open from another.

The Kidwelly section was based around a few nights camping during the summer of 2020 – it was just myself and the children. The linking memory was of a train crossing our path, like the elk had.

Dust

It is sudden

the disproportionate legs

skin

tight against bone

and hooves running into the track to Trädet

the quick rasp of skidding tyres

grinds

powerless as the dust

which plumes around us

and wraps the road

wildflowers

tips of pine branches

this elk’s black eye is

a planet passing before us

the swollen barrel of his chest

his hind legs

lifting

like the cranes we’d watched take off

from Göte’s fields

our car skids in lines

the elk gallops in triangles

it reminds me of when you were eight

we camped near Kidwelly

it was just us three

Let’s get firewood from the edge

we can toast those marshmallows

walking down the narrow lane

holding sticks

was one of those evenings

you’d imagine people imagined

when they’d say the good old days

you walked ahead

the sound of the train horn

shoved every atom in me and shook it

Just run then –

it is sudden

the carriages

galloping in lines

skidding lines

lines

powerless as dust

the train slicing

through the galaxy

a planet passing

through me

through the barrel of my chest

