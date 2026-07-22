A summer of sunflowers and cider awaits at this spectacular Welsh festival

Amelia Jones

A huge summer festival celebrating great food, cider, live music and local makers is returning to Wales for an action-packed weekend of entertainment.

The Clearwell Farm Food & Cider Festival is set to return bigger and better than ever, bringing together food lovers, cider fans and families for three days of festivities at Clearwell Farm in Michaelston-y-Fedw, Cardiff.

Taking place from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2, the festival promises a packed weekend featuring more than 25 carefully selected ciders, independent food vendors, artisan stalls, live bands and family entertainment.

Clearwell Farm is owned and operated by David Phillips and his family, and this will be their first year opening the farm up as a festival ground.

Visitors will be able to sample a wide selection of ciders from across the region, with the festival’s cider bar offering more than 25 varieties throughout the weekend.

One of the highlights will be the chance to soak up the colourful summer atmosphere, with fields of sunflowers adding an extra splash of colour to the festival experience.

There is also an exciting selection of street food from independent vendors, with Tân Grill, Slice and Ice, Farmers Pantry, MiniYakis and Waroeng among those set to serve up delicious dishes.

Live bands and vinyl disco DJs will provide entertainment from the afternoon into the evening, giving festivalgoers the chance to enjoy the atmosphere as the day turns into night.

Families are also catered for, with the maize maze offering an opportunity to explore, alongside roaming entertainment including stilt walkers.

The organisers say the festival is the perfect opportunity to spend a summer day enjoying the countryside, discovering new flavours and browsing local businesses before settling down for an evening of live music and festival fun.

Taking a tour of the festival on social media, they said: “By the end of the month this field is going to be in full bloom, ready to open for our first ever cider and food festival opening the 31st of July to the 2nd of August.

“Right now it’s a work in progress but by the 31st of July Clearwater Farm will have its doors open ready for you. We’ve never done a food and cider festival before but we’re working dawn till dusk to make sure we have the best summer yet.

“We’ve got a 10 acre maize maze, a full bloom of sunflowers ready for your Instagrams. We’ve got our almost finished main stage which we played ska, reggae, rock, bringing you live music all the way till sunset.

“Dotted around the venue we’re going to have multiple (0:35) street food vendors serving an array of cuisines, everything to tickle your taste buds.

“Inside we’re going to have a collective of disco DJs spinning vinyl music all day. We’re going to have funky decorations and funky music. This is going to be the new Sunset Sunflower Bar serving all your favourite cocktails, ciders and beers.

“We’ve got a local brewer bringing 30 ciders for us to try. Wine and Vines bringing a selection of wines and the Beer Box Company serving cocktails all month.

“We’re releasing a limited amount of early bird ticket sales so get there quick and get your 20% discount.”

You can buy tickets here.

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