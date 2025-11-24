A trio of huge shows announced for Depot Live at Cardiff Castle

It was certainly a case of music lovers Monday as three huge shows were announced today – to be staged at Cardiff Castle next summer.

The gig announcements were stepped throughout the day and began this morning at 11am with multi-platinum selling indie pop band Bastille who will return to the Welsh capital next summer.

The four-piece will be playing TK Maxx presents Depot Live at the castle on Friday, July 10. The show marks a triumphant return for the band who last headlined a sell-out night at the historic venue in 2023.

Joining Bastille as special guests for the show will be soulful singer-songwriter Arthur Hill and the mysterious emerging artist Carpetman.

Presale tickets are available at 10am this Thursday via depotlive.co.uk/bastille and all tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

At midday the next announcement was made with Britpop legend and Oasis special guest Richard Ashcroft unveiled.

The multi-award-winning songwriter, producer and frontman of The Verve will be heading to TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Thursday July 16.

Support will come from original Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan, while indie rockers Apollo Junction will open the show.

Presale tickets are available at 10am Thursday via depotlive.co.uk/richardashcroft and all tickets go on general sale at 10am Friday via depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

There was four hours breathing space before the massive news that punk pioneers the Sex Pistols – now fronted by Frank Carter – will headline a huge night of live music at Cardiff Castle next summer to mark 50 years since the birth of punk.

The re-energised line-up of Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock, joined by Carter as vocalist, will top the bill at TK Maxx Presents Depot Live on Saturday 1 August 2026.

The show is being billed as one of the most significant punk events Wales has hosted in decades.

They will be joined by two heavyweight special guests: fellow punk trailblazers The Stranglers and Northern Irish legends The Undertones, with Cardiff’s raucous rising stars Panic Shack opening the night.

Tickets go on presale at 10am on Thursday via depotlive.co.uk/sexpistols, with general sale opening at 10am on Friday through depotlive.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk.

DEPOT Live founder Nick Saunders said: “What an incredible night of punk legends this will be – Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter, The Stranglers and The Undertones all in one show. And adding our hometown stars Panic Shack into the mix… it’s going to be spectacular.”

The newly-announced shows form part of the growing Depot Live at Cardiff Castle programme, which in 2026 already includes Alter Bridge (headlining the Blackbird Festival), Bastille, Bowling For Soup, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Garbage, Richard Ashcroft, Skunk Anansie, The Wombats and The Streets.