A very ‘naughty’ adult panto is coming to Cardiff this Christmas

An X-rated panto is heading to the Wales Millennium Centre this Christmas – with entry strictly for those aged 18 and over.

The Big Burlesque Pantomime will see audiences experiencing frisky festivities with pantomime-themed acts including song, drag, comedy, dance, and daring acts as well as glamorous burlesque.

Pantomine fans will be treated to classic panto moments (oh no, they won’t, oh yes, they will!) whilst exploring the sparkling, sexy, and silly nature of cabaret.

This new show from Cardiff Cabaret Club features some of the hottest cabaret stars from Wales and beyond— with an original script written by creator FooFoo LaBelle.

The event takes audiences on a journey to meet fabulous fairy tale heroes and villains, each with unique talents from whip-cracking to fan-dancing and puppetry.

Singing host Wolfy recently won awards at Edinburgh Fringe, and is joined by an all-star cast including Ebony Silk, Sandy Sure, FooFoo LaBelle, Goldie Luxe, Lili Del Fflur, It’s Llywelyn and Matt Hazzard.

The company brings together nationally renowned cabaret performers whilst platforming some of Wales’ most exciting acts. The dazzling cast will be joined by the Cardiff Cabaret Club troupe.

Over the last 16 years Cardiff Cabaret Club has produced hundreds of sold-out shows across the capital, putting Cardiff on the map as a destination for burlesque and cabaret.

As part of Cardiff Cabaret Club, FooFoo runs burlesque classes for people of all genders, ages (above 18), and body types to learn to dance and perform in shows.

Organisers say that The Big Burlesque Pantomime is perfect for people who have never seen burlesque as well as big-time fans. Interwoven with a fairy tale storyline, every five minutes audiences will be treated to a new act, ‘often sensational, shocking, or silly, and always entertaining’.

Producer and performer FooFoo LaBelle said: “Burlesque and pantomime both hark back to the days of vaudeville and music hall, where people went to the theatre as a main source of entertainment, the aim was to have a great time. I’ve tried to capture that raucous joy in the ‘The Big Burlesque Pantomime’ and put this cast together to showcase the brilliant breadth of talent cabaret performers have. It’s such fun to mix the two worlds of pantomime and cabaret back together for a modern stage, and I hope audiences will jump feet first into this glittering world with us.”

The Big Burlesque Pantomime runs from 17-20 December and there is also a matinée on New Year’s Eve. The show is suitable for those aged 18+.

Tickets are on sale now. Click HERE to buy.

Those wanting to try their hand at burlesque ahead of the show can join FooFoo for a free workshop on Saturday, 12 December, from 3pm-4.30pm in the Preseli Room at the Wales Millennium Centre.