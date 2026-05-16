A week to go until Ynys Môn welcomes Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2026

Thousands of competitors, families, and visitors from across Wales will head to Ynys Môn next week as Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2026 expands to seven days for the first time in its history.

Set to take place at the Anglesey Showground near Gwalchmai, the Urdd has expanded its programme by an extra day in response to a significant increase in competitors and demand for new competitions.

Over 400 events will take place, ranging from recitation, singing and dancing to arts, crafts, hairdressing and cooking.

There will be an increase in the number of competitors with additional learning needs (ALN) taking part this year, following the introduction of new ALN competitions.

In addition, a record number of children and young people from Ynys Môn have registered to take part in the festival, with 14,060 registrations.

The festival will begin on Saturday morning, 23 May, and run throughout the week until Friday, 29 May. The schedule for Eisteddfod yr Urdd’s competitions is as follows:

Saturday: Welsh learners, disco dancing, ALN (Additional Learning Needs)

Sunday: Aelwydydd (Senior Urdd members)

Monday: Secondary (Yr10 and under 19)

Tuesday: Secondary (Yrs 7,8,9), instrumental Yr10 and under 25

Wednesday: Adrannau (Junior Urdd members), secondary instrumental Yrs 7,8,9

Thursday: Primary (action song and theatrical performance for schools and Adrannau)

Friday: Primary

Thanks to financial support from the Welsh Government, lower-income families can continue to claim free tickets to the Eisteddfod.

Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, said: “Eisteddfod yr Urdd is for everyone, and extending the festival to seven days for the first time ever has allowed us to reach out to new audiences and competitors.

“Seeing more competitors with additional learning needs taking part than ever before is proof that the festival continues to broaden the arts opportunities available to children and young people through the medium of Welsh.

“A huge thank you to Ynys Môn for the warm welcome, to the local committees for all their hard work and support, and to the hundreds of volunteers who will be helping us run the historic festival next week.”

The main ceremonies taking place in the white pavilion during the week are:

Saturday – Learners’ Medal and the Bobi Jones Medal

Monday – Chief Artist and Art Medal

Tuesday – Composition Medal

Wednesday – Drama Medal

Thursday – The Chair

Friday – The Crown

Leader of the Isle of Anglesey County Council, Councillor Gary Pritchard, said: “As the mother island, Ynys Môn is one of the strongholds of the Welsh language, and we are delighted to welcome the National Eisteddfod yr Urdd here. Eisteddfod yr Urdd is a powerful celebration of our language, our culture and, above all, our young people.

“This year’s festival is particularly significant as it is being held over seven days for the first time, with thousands of children and young people competing and using the Welsh language naturally in a creative, social and competitive environment throughout the week.

“On behalf of the Isle of Anglesey County Council and the people of our island, I extend a very warm welcome to all visitors, and wish all the competitors the best of luck during what promises to be an unforgettable week.”

Gŵyl Triban Festival will take place on the Eisteddfod field over the first weekend (23-24 May), offering entertainment for the whole family.

Saturday night’s line-up includes Ciwb, Aleighcia Scott, Dros Dro, Mynadd, Tew Tew Tennau, Maes Parcio and Alis Glyn. On Sunday, artists from Ynys Môn will take centre stage, including Elin Fflur, Fleur de Lys, Gwilym, Cordia, Buddug and Popeth.

Manon Wyn Williams, Chair of the festival’s Executive Committee, added: “I would like to sincerely thank all the dedicated and enthusiastic individuals who have contributed in so many ways to the preparations for this year’s Eisteddfod. Thanks to their hard work, we have succeeded in reaching the county’s financial target by raising £380,000.”

“We also appreciate the tireless work of coaches and teachers, who have been busy over the last few months ensuring that more children and young people than ever from Ynys Môn have had invaluable experiences competing in the district and regional Eisteddfodau.

“We look forward to seeing the culmination of two and a half years’ worth of preparation work, and to welcoming everyone to the first full seven-day Eisteddfod on Ynys Môn.”

Live broadcasting from the Eisteddfod Maes

The Eisteddfod kicks off on S4C on the eve of the festival with Croeso i’r Eisteddfod, with Elen Wyn and Ifan Pritchard giving viewers a taste of the week ahead.

Watch Croeso i’r Eisteddfod on S4C at 8.00pm on Friday 22 May, or catch up on Sunday 24 May at 9.30pm.

Those who can’t make it to the maes this year can watch all the competitions from the Red, White and Green Pavilions streaming on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer throughout the week.

Coverage will start from 11.00am on Saturday (23 May) and Sunday (24 May), and then from 9.00am from Monday to Friday.

Viewers can catch up on competitions via the streams from the three pavilions on Clic for up to three days later by visiting ‘Our Picks’ at the top of Clic’s homepage and scrolling through the streams.

S4C’s daily live programmes, presented by Trystan Ellis-Morris, Heledd Cynwal and Alun Williams will start at 12.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, and then at the earlier time of 10.30am from Monday to Friday.

All the Eisteddfod’s main ceremonies will broadcast live on S4C throughout the week. Pawb a’i Farn will also come from the Eisteddfod on Thursday, 28 May at 9.35pm.

In the evenings viewers can catch all the day’s action on S4C’s nightly highlights programme with presenter Lloyd Lewis.

Highlights from the Eisteddfod will broadcast at 8.00pm, Monday to Friday, and will be available to watch on Clic and iPlayer, with English subtitles.

BBC Radio Cymru will be broadcasting live from the Eisteddfod throughout the week, beginning with Ffion Emyr and Aled Hughes on Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening.

Ifan Evans and Ffion Emyr will then broadcast live from the Maes on Monday and Tuesday afternoon, before Lisa Angharad joins Ifan between Wednesday and Friday afternoon.

BBC Cymru Fyw will publish daily stories from the festival, and BBC Radio Cymru 2 will broadcast Gŵyl Triban Festival’s ‘Noson Mawrion Môn’ on Thursday 28 May.