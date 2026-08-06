Abergavenny-based presenter set to make a surprise return after quitting hit TV series

Amelia Jones

Abergavenny-based motoring presenter Richard Hammond is expected to make a return to The Grand Tour, despite the trio stepping away from the hit series last year.

According to reports Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May will make cameo appearances in the rebooted Prime Video series to help introduce the show’s new presenters, rather than returning as full-time hosts.

The appearances are said to form part of a symbolic “passing of the baton” as The Grand Tour moves forward with a fresh line-up.

The new series, which launches on 4 September, will be fronted by motoring YouTubers Thomas Holland and James Engelsman, alongside internet personality Francis Bourgeois. The six-part season will see the trio tackle road trips and automotive challenges across destinations including Angola, Malaysia and California.

Hammond, who lives near Abergavenny in Monmouthshire, has remained a familiar face on British television since stepping away from the show, although he and his former co-hosts previously insisted their final special, One for the Road, marked the end of their time as the programme’s presenters.

Executive producer Andy Wilman said Clarkson, Hammond and May would appear in cameos because the team wanted to “pass that baton on” to the new presenters. He also acknowledged the challenge of replacing a trio who fronted The Grand Tour for eight years after leaving Top Gear.

Speaking to 3Bs Radio, he said: “When those three go away, you can’t parachute in three new, good presenters who are funny. That’s like describing the show over the phone to an alien – ‘You just need three funny blokes and they muck about’. It’s not going to work.”

While fans hoping for a full reunion may be disappointed, the reported cameos are expected to give viewers one last chance to see the original trio together before the new hosts take the wheel.

You will be able to watch the new series on Prime Video when it is out on September 4.

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