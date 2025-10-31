Aberystwyth becomes Wales’ first UNESCO City of Literature

Aberystwyth has joined a global network of 350 Creative Cities that have been recognised for their excellence in creative fields across the world by becoming Wales’ first UNESCO City of Literature

Aberystwyth, a town in Ceredigion, joins over 50 Cities recognised by UNESCO for their contribution to literature, including Barcelona, Dublin, Seattle and Rio de Janeiro. The City of Literature designation also makes Aberystwyth Ceredigion the first UNESCO Creative City in Wales.

With literary culture at its heart, Aberystwyth has a vibrant infrastructure of festivals, bookshops, theatres, cultural events, lectures, centres of academic excellence and research, publishing, poetry and writing that connects all parts of the county.

The new City of Literature was created after a compelling application by the Dinas Llên strategic partnership. The UNESCO designation brings together Aberystwyth and the wider county of Ceredigion to celebrate the centuries-old literary traditions of the area and its thriving bilingual cultural scene.

Professor Mererid Hopwood, of the Department of Welsh and Celtic Studies at Aberystwyth University and member of the Dinas Llên partnership said: “As the first area in Wales to be recognised by the UNESCO Creative City network, the significance of the designation announced today goes beyond Aberystwyth and the county of Ceredigion and on to a national and global stage.

“It’s an opportunity to reinforce the vibrant literary heritage that we enjoy right here as we share it with the world. We have a saying in Welsh that reminds us that winning a prize is when the work begins. We now look forward to taking on the responsibility that comes with this significant privilege.”

The Dinas Llên partnership was formed in 2021 to move forward a programme of research and local consultation and to prepare the application ahead of submission in March 2025.

The partnership comprises Aberystwyth Town Council, Aberystwyth University, Books Council of Wales, Ceredigion County Council, the National Library of Wales and University of Wales Trinity Saint David (including The Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies, Wales Literature Exchange and Literature Across Frontiers).

Why Aberystwyth?

Aberystwyth might not constitute a city in the traditional sense, but the area’s rich literary scene, universities and national literary institutions means that it qualifies for a UNESCO Creative City designation.

Literature and creativity in many forms, and in both Welsh and English, are an integral part of everyday life here, for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Literature is at our feet as we walk Aberystwyth Promenade. It adorns the Quay at Cardigan and the woodland trail in Llandre. Aberystwyth alone can claim a connection to over 300 poets and is the first Welsh town to employ a Town Poet.

Ceredigion is home to a high concentration of publishers, as well as to Welsh literary institutions of national and international importance including the National Library of Wales and the Books Council of Wales.

The University of Wales Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David is an international centre of excellence for Celtic Studies, and Aberystwyth University is world-renowned for its excellence in teaching and research in languages and literature, including Welsh, English and Creative Writing.

Through Wales Literature Exchange and Literature Across Frontiers we connect Wales to the world and share literature from Wales with new audiences through translation.

Aberystwyth joins other Creative Cities around the world in recognising that creativity is a catalyst for sustainable development, focused on people, place and local communities.

Worldwide stage

Councillor Emlyn Jones, Mayor of Aberystwyth said: “It’s fantastic that Aberystwyth Ceredigion has been awarded this status, putting our county on a worldwide stage and celebrating our distinctive cultural and literary heritage. Literature is for everyone, and we’ve now joined a global network of cities that have creativity rooted in their local communities to create a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future.

Literature and creativity help make Aberystwyth Ceredigion an amazing place to live, work, study and visit and we believe that being Wales’ first City of Literature will be a catalyst for further growth in the creative industries, benefit local businesses and help more people to discover us and our many stories. This designation belongs to everyone in Aberystwyth Ceredigion and there are so many opportunities to take part and share ideas – this is just the first step!”.

First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan said: “Llongyfarchiadau Aberystwyth Ceredigion! Congratulations to Aberystwyth Ceredigion for becoming Wales’ first UNESCO Creative City and City of Literature.

“Wales is a land of creativity, made up of great authors, poets, singers and actors. Of course, many of these come from the Aberystwyth area and attended the University, and this announcement is testament to the vibrancy of the literary scene, in both Welsh and English, throughout the county.

“Achieving UNESCO City of Literature status is thoroughly deserved, and I am looking forward to seeing opportunities unfold and Wales’ new City of Literature flourish.”

“Llongyfarchiadau”

UNESCO representatives sent the following message: “Llongyfarchiadau / Congratulations to Aberystwyth Ceredigion on becoming Wales’ first UNESCO Creative City and City of Literature!

This mark of global recognition shines a light on the vibrancy and strength of Wales’s bilingual literary culture and its contribution to creativity nationally & internationally.

As part of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, Aberystwyth Ceredigion joins a community that promotes inclusion, sustainability, and innovation through culture and creativity.

It demonstrates how local and international efforts can prioritise literature, helping to strengthen Wales and the UK’s cultural influence and their voice on the world stage.”

You can find out how you can get involved and keep up to date with Aberystwyth Ceredigion City of Literature at https://cityofliterature.wales/ on social media @AberystwythDinasLlen or search for ‘Aberystwyth City of Literature’.