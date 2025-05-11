Aberystwyth readies for world-leading ceramics festival

Europe’s premier ceramics festival returns in style for the 2025 International Ceramics Festival at Aberystwyth Arts Centre this summer.

With over 1000 people attending and over 20 artists and contributors from all four corners of the world, this festival promises to be the most exciting yet.

The festival, established in 1987 through a collaboration between the North Wales Potters, South Wales Potters and Aberystwyth Arts Centre, has grown into a biennial celebration of contemporary ceramics.

In 2025 artists from Ukraine, USA, Ireland, Belgium, Turkey and Japan will come together with contributors from across the UK in a dynamic weekend of demonstrations, spectacular kiln firings, lectures, interviews, films and exhibitions – a true celebration of the ceramic world.

World-leading artists

Notable artists will be demonstrating their various processes and methods during the weekend, including the Great Pottery Throwdown’s TV personality, Rich Miller.

Miller’s own work draws on themes of British Colonialism, images and narratives associated with the colonies, and his personal experiences as a British Citizen. Nick Lees and his incredible, lathe-carved sculptural objects will be a fascinating watch, and partners Doug Fitch and Hannah McAndrew offer the best of contemporary slipware.

International artists include Belgian ceramicist Patty Wouters who specialises in light-revealing paper clay sculptures; Adil Writer, who runs a pottery in south east India and Ukranian Yulia Makliuk – a leading voice in sustainable ceramics studio practice, propelled through necessity of low energy reserves due to Russia’s invasion.

Sustainability in ceramics is the over-arching theme for this year’s festival. This timely and relevant topic will be a continuous thread running through many of the demonstrations and discussions from unfired clay, up-cycling to eco-firing systems.

The festival has paid its thanks to the British Council for a Biennial grant for funding a collaborative residency between Turkish artist Elif Ağatekin and Welsh artist Bonnie Grace.

Working with up-cycling and assemblage of discarded industrial ceramics the initial stages will take place at the historic Nantgarw Chinaworks Museum in South Wales and will continue at the festival. UK-based Japanese ceramicist Iku Nishikawa will demonstrate and offer a masterclass in the Japanese art of kintsugi, the repair of broken ceramics with lacquer and gold; a beautiful tradition of extending the life of pots and vessels.

Hands-on experience

The festival is noted for its innovative kiln firings and all the kilns this year have claims to be sustainable.

Funded by Wales Arts International, Euan Craig has worked over many years in Japan to develop shorter, efficient firing and will be showcasing his methods at the festival.

A rocket kiln designed by Lisa Orr (USA) will be on site, built from simple, recycled materials, inspired by sustainable, smokeless cooking stoves from Guatemala. Irish artist Jane Jermyn will be showing her methods of obvara firing with her interactive kiln which will be part of a dedicated area of the festival for hands-on and interactive activities for all.

Visitors can get involved with hand-building at the Claytopia space, decorating bisque fired pots and take advantage of the opportunity to raku fire their own vessels.

From professional ceramicists to emerging makers and hobby potters, the festival offers hands-on and up-close experience to guest artists and the audience.

Visitors can browse stands from the UK’s prominent clay and equipment suppliers, elbow their way to the front of the queue for the now legendary Cup Sale and gain tips and tricks to further their own practice.

With over five exhibitions including From Ceramics to Sound in the main gallery, RE:MADE, Upcycled and Assembled in Wales in the Ceramics Gallery and selling exhibitions from North and South Wales Potters and the Demonstrators’ Exhibition in the Round Studio, ICF 2025 will once again be an unmissable, collective experience of contemporary international ceramics.

The International Ceramics Festival 2025 takes place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, Aberystwyth University, Aberystwyth SY23 3DE from Friday 27 – 29 June 2025.

Tickets from £130 for a 3-day pass. For all details of announced demonstrators so far, to purchase tickets and book accommodation, visit the International Ceramics Festival website.

