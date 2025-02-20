Academi Gomedi: Mentoring Wales’ next generation of comedians

Cari, 9 years old from Anglesey: “At school, I make everyone laugh. When they’re sad, I help them feel better. I’ve been making people laugh since I was little. When I heard I had a place at Academi Gomedi, I was like ‘Wow!’ and was so excited to get there.”

Davy, 11 years old, from Carmarthen: “When I found out I’d been accepted into the Academi Gomedi, I was so shocked. I was like, ‘Wow—me? Out of so many other kids? Wow!’ I’m not amazing at telling jokes or anything like that, but I think I might be naturally funny—I like messing around and teasing people in a fun way. My friends find me funny.”

Harri & Daniel, 10 years old friends from Llandysul: “When we found out we got a place in Academi Gomedi, we were like monkeys jumping around everywhere! We’re like a mini Ant & Dec – we work really well together.”

Mali & Macsen, 9 years old twins from Penarth…

Mali: “I think I’m the funniest one out of us both, ha! I’ve always loved making people laugh. Being in the Academi was so much fun and an unforgettable experience. I learnt a lot about how to do tricks and how it’s important to show your personality whilst telling jokes. It was also so much fun to be in the company of other people who liked the same kind of things as me.”

Macsen: “I love laughing, and I love telling jokes. Mali and I are always competing to be the funniest. I enjoyed making new friends in the Academi.”

Myfi, 11 years old, from Cardiff: “I think I’m quite funny. Other people think I’m funny too. I love doing accents – I especially like doing a North Walian accent! I enjoy acting, singing, and performing in general.”