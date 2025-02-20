Academi Gomedi: Mentoring Wales’ next generation of comedians
Seven budding comedians will have the chance to showcase and develop their talents in Academi Gomedi, an exciting new series on S4C.
Aged between 9 and 11, the young performers will embark on a fun-filled journey at the Academi Gomedi (Comedy Academy), where they’ll hone their skills, build confidence, and learn the art of comedy from some of the industry’s finest.
At the helm of the Academi – as both mentor and Headteacher – is the popular comedian Steffan Alun, who will guide and support the young performers as they sharpen their comedy skills. Throughout the series, Steffan will be joined by a host of well-known comedians, including Iwan John, Esyllt Sears, Beth Jones and Eleri Morgan, who will lead workshops and share their expertise.
At the end of their time in the Academi the seven young comedians will take to the stage to perform a show in front of their family and friends.
Meet the comedians
Cari, 9 years old from Anglesey: “At school, I make everyone laugh. When they’re sad, I help them feel better. I’ve been making people laugh since I was little. When I heard I had a place at Academi Gomedi, I was like ‘Wow!’ and was so excited to get there.”
Davy, 11 years old, from Carmarthen: “When I found out I’d been accepted into the Academi Gomedi, I was so shocked. I was like, ‘Wow—me? Out of so many other kids? Wow!’ I’m not amazing at telling jokes or anything like that, but I think I might be naturally funny—I like messing around and teasing people in a fun way. My friends find me funny.”
Harri & Daniel, 10 years old friends from Llandysul: “When we found out we got a place in Academi Gomedi, we were like monkeys jumping around everywhere! We’re like a mini Ant & Dec – we work really well together.”
Mali & Macsen, 9 years old twins from Penarth…
Mali: “I think I’m the funniest one out of us both, ha! I’ve always loved making people laugh. Being in the Academi was so much fun and an unforgettable experience. I learnt a lot about how to do tricks and how it’s important to show your personality whilst telling jokes. It was also so much fun to be in the company of other people who liked the same kind of things as me.”
Macsen: “I love laughing, and I love telling jokes. Mali and I are always competing to be the funniest. I enjoyed making new friends in the Academi.”
Myfi, 11 years old, from Cardiff: “I think I’m quite funny. Other people think I’m funny too. I love doing accents – I especially like doing a North Walian accent! I enjoy acting, singing, and performing in general.”
Emerging talent
Steffan Alun said: “The children were fantastic – all funny and very talented; this was a great opportunity for them. They were all so different from each other. If they want a career in comedy in the future, they will make it.”
Developing comedy talent among young people is essential for the future of Welsh comedy, Steffan continued: “We’ve seen Welsh-language stand-up becoming even more popular over the years. We’re a nation that produces comedy; it’s part of our tradition and culture.
“In 10 years time, these children will be adults. I’m looking forward to seeing them on stage at professional comedy nights.”
The series is available to watch now as part of Stwnsh, S4C’s children’s service, as well as on S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.
