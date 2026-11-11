Acclaimed alternative band add Cardiff to expanded 2027 tour

Amelia Jones

One of Britain’s most exciting alternative acts are set to bring their UK and Europe tour to Cardiff next year.

Brighton six-piece Opus Kink are set to bring their acclaimed live show to Cardiff next year, with a headline performance at The Globe on Thursday 4 March 2027 as part of their expanded The Sweet Goodbye Tour XL.

The show forms part of a newly announced run of UK and European dates, added following huge demand for the band’s current tour. Cardiff fans can look forward to an evening of new material from the group’s acclaimed debut album, The Sweet Goodbye, alongside their distinctive, genre-defying take on punk.

Formed in 2017, Opus Kink have carved out a reputation as one of Britain’s most distinctive alternative acts, building a devoted following through their incendiary and often unpredictable live performances. Drawing on influences ranging from punk, folk and cabaret to Latin music, jazz, country and no-wave, their sound is underpinned by a formidable horn section that sets them apart from their contemporaries.

Produced and mixed by Craig Silvey, debut album The Sweet Goodbye further established the band’s growing reputation. NME praised their “horn-fuelled filth-funk”, while BBC 6 Music’s Steve Lamacq has described them as both “barnstorming” and “infectious”.

Having performed everywhere from Serbian abattoirs to major festival stages and sold-out iconic venues, Opus Kink have become renowned for their chaotic, theatrical and utterly compelling live shows. Their Cardiff appearance promises to be another memorable night for fans of adventurous alternative music.

The Globe, one of Cardiff’s best-loved independent music venues, provides an intimate setting for the six-piece. With a capacity of just 350 and a Grade II-listed setting, it offers audiences the chance to experience the band up close.

Opus Kink will perform at The Globe, Cardiff, on Thursday 4 March 2027.

Tickets are priced at £16 plus booking fees and go on sale at 10am on Friday 13 November 2026 via Tixr.

You can get tickets here.