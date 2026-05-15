Acclaimed UK rockers announce Cardiff headline ahead of deluxe album release

Amelia Jones

British rock favourites have announced a headline show in the Welsh capital amid excitement over their upcoming deluxe album.

The Amazons have announced Cardiff Tramshed show to mark their deluxe album ‘21st Century Fiction: Epilogue’

The Reading rockers play Cardiff’s much-loved Tramshed on Sunday 27th September on the Epilogue Tour 2026, marking the release of the deluxe edition of their acclaimed 2025 album, released at the end of August.

The Reading four-piece head to the 1,000-capacity venue to celebrate the release of ‘21st Century Fiction: Epilogue’ – the much-anticipated deluxe edition of their 2025 album.

Landing at the end of August, the expanded record adds four brand new tracks to the original tracklisting. Pre-sale tickets are available from Wednesday 20th May at 10am BST, with general on-sale following on Friday 22nd May at 10am BST via Tixr.

The Amazons – Matt Thomson (vocals, guitar), Chris Alderton (lead guitar), Elliott Briggs (bass) and Joe Emmett (drums) – have spent the best part of a decade carving out a place at the top of UK guitar music.

A Top 10 self-titled debut in 2017 was followed by ‘Future Dust’ (2019) and ‘How Will I Know If Heaven Will Find Me?’ (2022), with high-billing main stage slots at Reading & Leeds and Glastonbury steadily building one of the most fiercely loyal followings in British rock.

Their cinematic, big-chorus songwriting and explosive live shows have earned the band a reputation as one of the country’s most beloved live acts.

Released in May 2025, ‘21st Century Fiction’ marked a creative high point for the band, a sweeping, ambitious record that confirmed The Amazons as one of the most exciting British rock acts of their generation. ‘21st Century Fiction: Epilogue’ completes the story with four unheard tracks pulled from the original album sessions.

Cardiff audiences should keep an ear out for brand new music from the band when the ‘Epilogue’ tour lands at the end of September.

This show continues an exceptional run of headline bookings at the hallowed Tramshed, Propaganda’s flagship Cardiff venue.

Set inside a Grade II listed space, the venue boasts a state-of-the-art sound system, industrial heritage and a vibrant atmosphere that has made it a must-play stop for touring rock and alternative bands.

Demand is expected to be high, you can sign up for exclusive pre-sale access via Tixr.