Acclaimed Welsh artists donate works to fundraise for the Urdd Eisteddfod

A special community art project, featuring works by some of Wales’ most promising art graduates, has been organised to raise money for the 2025 Urdd Eisteddfod, which is to be held at Margam Park in May.

21 acclaimed young Welsh artists have all contributed original signed artwork towards an art book on the theme ‘Dur a Môr’ (Steel and Sea).

All the works have been collected together in a leather bound book alongside a biography of each artist.

The book will be sold by auction, with the opportunity to place a bid opening on Friday 25 April and closing on Friday 9 May.

Award-winning artists

The works include impressionist, modern, abstract and landscape works, in various media such as oil, watercolour, coloured pencils, digital art and more.

Among the artists are graduates from some of the UK’s most acclaimed art universities, and the exhibitions they’ve held and awards they’ve won are too numerous to list.

The artists are: Joanna Jones, Heather Littlejohns, Simon Goss, Emma Cownie, Euros Rowlands, David Williams, Felix Akulw, Tomos Sparnon, Bert Evans, Sarah Hopkins, Neale Howells, Owain Sparnon, Brenda Evans, Wanesa Kaźmierowska, Gemma Ellen, Dylan Williams, Arwel Micah, Alyn Spiller, and Kathryn Le Grice.

Celebration

Ceindeg Spiller, a volunteer who has led the project, said: “This booklet is a celebration. It celebrates our identity as a coastal area, our industrial heritage, but more importantly, it is a celebration of all the artistic talents in the area.

“I am so grateful to all the artists for their generosity in donating their work to the cause. This is a special opportunity for an art collector to get their hands on 21 amazing originals – I’m very jealous of the lucky bidder already!”

All the artworks can be seen on the project’s Instagram account, @celflyfr_dur_a_mor.

Anyone interested in making an offer is invited to join the auction which will take place on the ’32auctions’ website between 25 April and 9 May.

Keep an eye on the Instagram account @celflyfr_dur_a_mor for more information.

