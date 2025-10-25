Acclaimed Welsh historian releases new book on the ‘scoundrels’ from Welsh history

Stephen Price

Acclaimed Welsh historian, Graham Loveluck-Edwards, has released his new book, focused on some of the most ‘terrible, but undeniably entertaining’ figures from Welsh history.

‘Scoundrels, Cads and Vagabonds from Welsh History’ is Graham’s fifth book on Welsh history and legends, and it has just gone on sale.

His latest work is described as ‘the definitive collection of Welsh horrible histories. The stories of our worst bad guys. Everyone from the most tyrannical rulers to pirates, highwaymen and outlaws. All viewed from the perspective of the people of Wales.’

As you can guess from anything touched by Loveluck-Edwards’ pen, it is intended to be a bit of fun. So as much as what is contained in it is factually correct (to a degree), it is told in a manner intended to amuse and entertain.

A great ‘gateway’ into history for younger readers, or an alternative narrative for people who are more absorbed by history in general.

Scandal

Graham shared: “When you spend a bit of time researching even the most banal historic place or event, you inevitably come across some villain who swindled, robbed or murdered their way into the story. The trouble is, for all their scandalous behaviour these people always end up being the most interesting bit.

“So, I have just written a book which focusses entirely on terrible, but undeniably entertaining people.

He added: “There are certain rules around who is in and who is out. First of all, to get a mention in this book you need to feature in Welsh history. That does not mean however that you have to be Welsh. I don’t think anyone would claim that King Edward I (Longshanks) was Welsh. But there is no doubt that he made a big impression on Welsh history.

“Secondly, there is no one in this book in living memory. The trouble with people in living memory is that commentary on their actions becomes political rather than historical. So as much as you might be able to think of any number of people from the last 100 years who would qualify as scoundrels, none of them have made it into this book. Even though some undoubtedly deserve to be.

“Finally, of course, to make it into this book you will need to have done something very naughty indeed. Something utterly scandalous in fact.”

“The audacity”

Graham told Nation Cymru: “These days I spend the majority of my time conducting historical research into one subject or another. Usually for a lecture, or for my radio show, but just as often for an upcoming TV show or a book. It seems that no matter what I am looking into, at some point, I always end up stumbling across some absolute rogue who murdered, robbed or swindled themselves into the story. The trouble is, despite their despicable behaviour, they always end up being the most interesting bit.

“Certainly when I am speaking to a group of students or history lovers, their ears always prick up the moment the inevitable scoundrel enters the fray. So I decided to write a book just about them. A compilation of stories about some of the most awful people in Welsh history and their terrible but undeniably entertaining antics.”

“The whole book is meant to be a bit of fun, so I have deliberately kept it light. I have focused predominantly on the audacity of these people and the absurdity of their actions rather than dwell on human suffering. I have also taken the opportunity to add in a few personal choices of people who ought to be remembered more harshly than they generally are, and the poor souls that I have always felt got a bit of a raw deal in being blamed for things that were not entirely their fault. So, in that respect, it is a little self-indulgent, but over-all I have had an absolute ball writing this book.”

Graham has taken the concept of the book and adapted it into a show. It is a light-hearted history talk, but with a few flourishes to make it more accessible and entertaining, such as music and audience participation. In these shows guests get to have a say about whether certain people deserve their reputations or not. It’s all a lot of fun.

He shared: “Currently, I have confirmed dates in venues between Cardiff and Swansea, and we are in the process of lining up dates in venues right the way across the rest of Wales for February and March. There will be more information on that as I get it.”

Confirmed dates

•Thursday 8 January (7pm): Town Hall, Cowbridge

•Friday 9 January (7.30pm): St Mary’s Hall, Talbot St, Cardiff

•Tuesday 13 January (7pm): The Museum, Pontypridd

•Thursday 15 January (7pm): Pioneer Hall, Barry

•Friday 16 January (7pm): Vivian Hall, Blackpill, Swansea

•Saturday 17 January (7pm): Town Hall, Neath

•Thursday 22 January (7pm): St Augustines Hall, Penarth

•Friday 23 January (7pm): Town Hall, Llantwit Major

•Saturday 24 January (7pm): Coychurch Memorial Hall, Bridgend

•Thursday 29 January (7pm): The Prince of Wales, South Cornelly

•Friday 30 January (7pm): Soar Centre, Penycraig, Tonypandy

Tickets for all January dates in Glamorgan have now gone on sale at £12 and are available from Graham’s website at www.grahamloveluckedwards.com

‘Scoundrels, Cads and Vagabonds from Welsh History’ has just gone on sale for £13.99 and is available in all good book shops such as the Cowbridge Book Shop and Nickleby’s of Llantwit Major and is also available online at Amazon or Graham’s website.