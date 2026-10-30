Acclaimed Welsh play telling remarkable true story of friendship and rebellion returns for UK tour

Nation.Cymru Staff

An acclaimed Welsh theatre production telling the remarkable true story of a friendship that helped transform disability rights is set to return to the stage for a major UK tour.

Hijinx, Wales’ pioneering inclusive theatre company and leading producing house Sherman Theatre have announced the return of their much acclaimed and highly successful co-production Housemates.

The uplifting show will tour venues in Wales and, for the first time, venues in England from 16 April to 3 July 2027, with tickets for certain performances on sale now.

Written by Tim Green and co-directed by Ben Pettitt-Wade and Joe Murphy, Housemates is a real-life story of friendship, rebellion and a revolutionary experiment that changed the world in the 1970s.

The story follows Alan, a young man with Down’s syndrome, who crashed into the life of Cardiff University student Jim.

Alan had lived as a resident in Ely Hospital since childhood, and wanted to move into a house and be in a band, while Jim wanted to make a difference in the world but didn’t yet know how.

Together with their friends, they embarked on an experiment that challenged the system and helped spark the movement away from institutional care towards Supported Living.

What began as an act of friendship became a global turning point in disability rights, transforming lives and changing how society thought about independence, choice and belonging.

The moving play, soundtracked by 70s classics performed by a live band, received critical acclaim and standing ovations during its original run in 2023 and when it returned to stage in 2025 for its heart and humour.

Hijinx’ Joint CEO and Artistic Director Ben Pettitt Wade said “We are delighted to be touring Housemates again, visiting some new venues and parts of the UK, alongside opening at Sherman Theatre in Cardiff, where it all began.

“Housemates has an incredible story to tell and does so with laughter, tears and a fair few punch the air moments. The show had an incredible audience reaction when we first opened and then toured Wales with it.

“It’s through audience demand and the impact the show has had that we are bringing it back. We can’t wait to bring this powerful piece of theatre to a wider audience.”

In addition to performances in Wales at Sherman Theatre, Cardiff (16 – 24 April) and Ffwrnes, Llanelli (7 – 8 May), the 2027 tour marks Housemates’ first performances in England, taking the production to six English cities.

The show will stop off at:

Salisbury Playhouse (13 – 15 May)

Leeds Playhouse (20 – 22 May)

Exeter Northcott (28 – 29 May)

Derby Theatre (17 – 19 June)

Bristol Old Vic (30 June – 3 July)

Julia Barry, Chief Executive at Sherman Theatre said: “Housemates holds a very special place in our hearts; a perfect example of how Sherman Theatre tells Welsh stories with a global resonance.

“Its story originated a stone’s throw from our front door, and it’s been a privilege to nurture it from our original commission during our lockdown Heart of Cardiff series to a crowd – and critic – pleasing show created under our roof.

“It is a great pleasure to share this joyous co-production with audiences further afield and with it an extraordinary slice of Cardiff history.”

The production features a cast of learning disabled, neurodivergent and neurotypical actor-musicians, as well as returning members of the 2025 cast.

These include Emily Ivana Hawkins as Sally, Gareth John as Alan, Peter Mooney as Jim, Matthew Mullins as John, Richard Newnham as Dr Cooper, Lindsay Spellman as Heather and Eveangeleis Tudball as Julie.

James Ifan (Birch) and Caitlin Lavagna (Sian) complete the lineup.

Hijinx actor Gareth John, who plays Alan, said “I really can’t wait. My favourite song in the show is ‘Cum on Feel the Noize’ because I get to play the drums to it. I learned how to play the drums for the role.

“I’m excited to see Pete [Mooney], my friend, and the rest of the cast too – they’re good fun to be with. I just really enjoy it all.”

Further information is available via the Hikinx site here, along with links to venue Box Offices to book tickets. Watch the Housemates trailer here.

The 2027 tour is supported by Arts Council of Wales, Arts Council of England and Innovate Trust.