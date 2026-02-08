Achlysurol return with their new single, ‘Pan Mae’r Haul yn Machlud’

Jules Millward

Achlysurol release their latest single this week, ‘Pan Mae’r Haul yn Machlud’, a summery track that celebrates the simple beauty and tranquillity of their home town, Felinheli, at dusk.

According to the band, there is nowhere better on earth than the village when the sun is setting over the sea.

This is the first single from the band’s first album on Côsh, after they released ‘Rhywle Pell’, their first ever album on JigCal Records in 2023.

The new single, which can be translated as ‘When the Sun Sets’ marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Welsh language singers, which includes the two brothers Aled and Ifan Emyr, together with Ifan Williams, although in some live performances, the group expands to five members with the help of Elis Derby and Magi Tudur.

Recently, a podcast was recorded between Yws Gwynedd (the owner of the label) and Aled, the album’s lead singer and writer, where they discussed the creative process and the inspiration behind the new material.

The podcast will be released soon, with the conversations ranging from Aled’s days at university in London, to some lighter stories.

‘Pan Mae’r Haul yn Machlud’ offers a warm and honest insight into Achlysurol’s new direction, setting the tone for the band’s first album on Côsh.

Recorded at Ferlas Studio, Penrhyndeudraeth under the experienced and exciting production skills of Rich James Roberts. A series of singles will be released leading up to the album’s release before the summer.

You can listen to Pan Mae’r Haul yn Machlud from Friday 6 February here.