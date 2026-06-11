Actor Callum Scott Howells to bring special screening of new film to hometown festival

Nation.Cymru staff

Callum Scott-Howells is set to bring his new film Madfabulous to his hometown in a special screening at a local arts festival.

Rhondda Arts Festival (RAFT) returns this summer with three days of theatre, music, cinema, dance, visual art, film, photography and family activities celebrating the creativity, heritage and cultural spirit of the Rhondda.

Supported by Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, the Rhondda’s flagship arts festival is taking place at the iconic Park & Dare Theatre, Treorchy, from 10–12 July 2026.

It will bring together local artists and creatives alongside some of Wales’ most exciting artistic talent for a packed programme of performances, exhibitions, workshops and events.

This year’s festival highlights include performances by Taking Flight Theatre Company, a Silent Disco hosted by Ladies of Rage, a photography exhibition by renowned local photographers Jon Pountney and Elijah Thomas, alongside other local artists, and live music from The Rogues, Kizzy Crawford and Mari Mathias.

A major highlight of the festival will be the Saturday screening of Madfabulous, the acclaimed new film from Treorchy’s own Callum Scott Howells, offering audiences the opportunity to celebrate one of the Rhondda’s most successful creative voices, and ask him questions about his career in a post-screening question and answer session.

Designed to be welcoming and accessible, the festival offers a range of free events alongside affordable ticketed performances, with prices ranging from £3 to £12.

Festival organisers say the event aims to showcase the wealth of creative talent found throughout the Rhondda while creating opportunities for people of all ages to experience and participate in arts and culture.

Celebrating creativity

Rhian Richards, chair of the Rhondda Arts Festival Board said: “Rhondda Arts Festival is about celebrating the creativity that exists across our communities while bringing inspiring artists and performers to the Rhondda

“We want people to discover something new, support local talent and enjoy a fantastic weekend of arts and culture together.”

Councillor Scott Emanuel, Cabinet Member for Communities, said: “We’re proud to support the return of the Rhondda Arts Festival, which plays such an important role in celebrating the creativity, talent and cultural heritage of our communities.

“Through our grant funding and the use of key venues including the Park & Dare Theatre and Treorchy Library, the Council is committed to making the arts accessible to everyone and supporting opportunities for local artists to thrive.

“Rhondda Arts Festival brings people together, showcases the very best of the Rhondda and helps inspire the next generation of creative talent.”

With a focus on community, creativity and cultural pride, RAFT continues to grow as a key event in the Rhondda’s cultural calendar, attracting audiences from across South Wales and beyond.