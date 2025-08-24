Aderyn returns with new single ‘FEEL NOTHING!’

Cardiff-based indie pop singer Aderyn is back with her much anticipated new single, ‘FEEL NOTHING!’, crowning a run of singles released throughout 2024 and 2025.

On FEEL NOTHING!, the rising Welsh indie star delivers a blistering, tongue-in-cheek takedown of modern love and emotional detachment as summer comes to an end.

Channelling lo-fi punk pioneers like Violent Femmes and Bikini Kill, the track’s raw, scrappy production by Gethin Pearson (Orla Gartland, Charli XCX) is both defiant and addictive.

Catching feelings

Over grunge-soaked synths and a soaring guitar solo, Aderyn lists the rules of winning the game of modern situationships: namely, the ability to feel nothing.

Aderyn said: “I was inspired by the notion of situationships as a game of emotional chicken – like, how close can we get without catching feelings? The song just poured out from there.”

With its sweet, almost saccharine vocal delivery set against chaotic punk energy, FEEL NOTHING! walks a thrilling tightrope between ‘60s girl group glamour and riot grrrl grit. The result? A wholly original indie pop anthem that proves Aderyn is not just playing the pop game – she’s rewriting the rules.

Pop princess

Describing herself as an ‘aspiring pop princess’, Aderyn grew up on a sheep farm in Bannau Brycheiniog, before leaving home at 16 to become a drummer in a grunge band.

FEEL NOTHING! marks her latest move after the success of her singles ‘I Wish I Had A Dog’ and ‘Distraction’, cementing the reoccurring themes of past, present and future love in her music.

The music video for FEEL NOTHING! has already attracted new fans for the singer, with one commenting: “Wow. What an excellent ‘Post Punk Vibe’! The music and excellent vocals don’t seem to follow the usual formulaic pattern – which is exuberantly exciting. I have faith in today’s music now.”

Listen to FEEL NOTHING! and Aderyn’s back catalogue here.

