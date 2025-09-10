Adwaith announce indefinite break

Stephen Price

Adwaith, one of Welsh music’s most popular bands, have announced that they will go on an indefinite break “to live a normal life for a little while”.

Sharing the news with fans on their social media accounts, Adwaith wrote: “Shwmae! As some of you know, this year marks our 10 year anniversary (a whole decade, can you believe it?!?!)

“It has been the most incredible and fulfilling 10 years anybody could ever ask for.

“We’ve been around the world and back, sharing our music, language and culture in so many amazing places with so many amazing people.”

“As you can imagine, it has been such a journey for 3 girls from Carmarthenshire, a journey we never expected to go on.

“Although we have been blessed with so many mindblowing opportunities, we do feel it’s time to take a little break. It’s time to pursue other ventures, to live a normal life for a little while, and to find inspiration once again.

“This isn’t a goodbye, it’s a see you soon!”

Celebration

Giving fans extra reassurance that the break is not permanent, the statement continued: “We want our next album to be our best work to date, so we just need to take a little time to write, to reinvent and to figure out which direction we want to go in.

“So we hope you will join us for the rest of the dates this year and celebrate 10 incredible years with us!

“Cariad mawr,

“Adwaith.”

Welsh trio Adwaith continued their ground-breaking journey with their acclaimed album, ‘Solas’ earlier this year, offering fans a reflection on the connection between place, memory, and identity.

Overflowing with romance and magic, this 23-track double album completed a coming-of-age trilogy chronicling their transformation from teenagers into empowered women, exploring themes of self-discovery, escape, and resilience.

Adwaith were also recently named the most influential Welsh language act of the last decade, with their song ‘ETO’ crowned the decade’s favourite track by industry professionals as part of Dydd Miwsig Cymru’s Sound of Miwsig Awards.

The trio were presented with the award live on BBC One’s The One Show, marking yet another milestone in their meteoric rise.

Continuing to break barriers, Adwaith made history in January by becoming the first band to perform in Welsh on BBC Woman’s Hour and recorded a ground-breaking BBC Radio 1 session for Sian Eleri’s Future Artists show, where they became the first act to cover a song in another language—reimagining Billie Eilish’s ‘Your Power’ in their signature style.

Transformative

‘Solas’ is a bold and transformative album that cements Adwaith as pioneers of Welsh-language music. Meaning “light of being” or “enlightenment” in Celtic, the album chronicles the trio’s evolution from teenagers into empowered women, capturing their experiences of self-discovery, escape, and resilience.

Recorded across diverse locations, including the Outer Hebrides, Lisbon, and Wales, the 23-track double album represents the closing chapter of an era for Adwaith. The band, formed in their hometown of Carmarthen, has always grappled with themes of home and belonging, and ‘Heddiw / Yfory’ serves as a poignant meditation on that journey.

Adwaith’s music has evolved beyond its post-punk roots, embracing a sound influenced by the likes of The Cure, Lizzy Mercier Descloux, West African blues, Jessica Pratt, Björk, and CAN.

Their fearless approach to storytelling and sound has resonated far beyond Wales, earning them a dedicated following across the world and two sell-out tours in the past year.

Find Adwaith’s scheduled tour dates here.