Adwaith-backed school friends release new EP on Welsh record label

Nation Cymru staff

A young band from Carmarthen who continue to make waves on the Welsh-language music scene have released their debut EP – complete with production from Adwaith’s Gwenllian Anthony.

The new EP from Penne Orenne features five original tracks exploring a range of relatable themes including football, anxiety, and boredom, alongside their popular YouTube hit “Miss Miss Miss.”

The group, made up of five girls from Ysgol Bro Myrddin, have already made a strong impression on the contemporary music scene by winning both the Urdd and Sŵn Sir Gâr Battle of the Bands competitions, appearing on the S4C programmes Curadur and Y Galeri Luniau, and supporting the successful all-female band from Carmarthen – Adwaith.

Adwaith’s Gwenllian Anthony has also stepped forward to produce, and plays bass on many of the tracks. The songs were recorded at Stiwdio Cwrw in Carmarthen under the guidance of musician and producer Louis O Hara.

Full of energy, humour and confidence, the EP blends memorable pop hooks with sharp, infectious lyrics.

From lively tracks about football to more reflective moments exploring teen anxiety, the collection showcases a wide range of voices and experiences, reflecting the creativity and ambition of a new generation of young women.

Acclaimed musician and producer Mei Gwynedd, who recently mentored the group, said: “I had a lot of fun mentoring Penne Orenne – the girls have catchy songs, witty lyrics, and a unique style that reminds me of the spiky style of Blondie and the B-52s.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing them develop and hearing more songs from them.”

Gwenllian Anthony of Adwaith added: “Working with Penne Orenne was a huge honour and pleasure. It was so much fun to be able to play around and discover the sound of the project. Really looking forward to seeing where they go as a band.”

Louis O Hara, who was at the helm at Stiwdio Cwrw, said: “Penne Orenne have a natural, infectious energy – I knew from the first session that something special was happening. This collection is a perfect example of their talent and passion.”

With the support of their families, their local community, and the vibrant music scene in Carmarthen, Penne Orenne have already attracted fans of all ages. The new EP shows a musical maturity that builds excitement for the future of this young band – and with more songs on the way and an album planned for 2027, it’s clear that this is only the beginning.

The EP will be officially launched at a special gig in Cwrw on Friday 8 May, where they will be supported by other up and comings acts Manon and Coron Moron, and all the tracks will be available to stream and download on all major music platforms on that date.