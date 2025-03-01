Adwaith share latest single from acclaimed new album

Welsh trio Adwaith continue their ground-breaking journey with the release of their latest single, ‘Heddiw / Yfory’, taken from their critically acclaimed new album, ‘Solas’.

The single, out now via Libertino, offers fans a reflection on the connection between place, memory, and identity.

“‘Heddiw / Yfory’ is a deeply nostalgic song that captures the intense bond we have with places that shaped us. It reflects on the comfort and familiarity of returning home, where even the simplest things—like gazing out a bedroom window or walking familiar paths—can evoke a powerful sense of belonging,” shares the band.

Influential

The release of ‘Heddiw / Yfory’ follows a momentous few weeks for the band.

Adwaith were recently named the most influential Welsh language act of the last decade, with their song ‘ETO’ crowned the decade’s favourite track by industry professionals as part of Dydd Miwsig Cymru’s Sound of Miwsig Awards.

The trio were presented with the award live on BBC One’s The One Show, marking yet another milestone in their meteoric rise.

Continuing to break barriers, Adwaith made history in January by becoming the first band to perform in Welsh on BBC Woman’s Hour and recorded a ground-breaking BBC Radio 1 session for Sian Eleri’s Future Artists show, where they became the first act to cover a song in another language—reimagining Billie Eilish’s ‘Your Power’ in their signature style.

Transformative

Released earlier this month, ‘Solas’ is a bold and transformative album that cements Adwaith as pioneers of Welsh-language music. Meaning “light of being” or “enlightenment” in Celtic, the album chronicles the trio’s evolution from teenagers into empowered women, capturing their experiences of self-discovery, escape, and resilience.

Recorded across diverse locations, including the Outer Hebrides, Lisbon, and Wales, the 23-track double album represents the closing chapter of an era for Adwaith. The band, formed in their hometown of Carmarthen, has always grappled with themes of home and belonging, and ‘Heddiw / Yfory’ serves as a poignant meditation on that journey.

Adwaith’s music has evolved beyond its post-punk roots, embracing a sound influenced by the likes of The Cure, Lizzy Mercier Descloux, West African blues, Jessica Pratt, Björk, and CAN. Their fearless approach to storytelling and sound has resonated far beyond Wales, earning them a dedicated following across Europe and two sell-out tours in the past year.

As the first female Welsh-language band to release a double album, Adwaith are redefining the landscape of Welsh music.

With ‘Solas’, they prove that language is no barrier to emotional connection. ‘Heddiw / Yfory’ is out now!

ADWAITH TOUR 2025

28.02 – Gullivers, Manceinion / Manchester

01.03 – Bodega Social Club, Nottingham

06.03 – Oslo, Llundain / London

07.03 – The Louisiana, Bryste / Bristol

08.03 – The Cornish Bank, Falmouth

18.03 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Yr Iseldiroedd / The Netherlands

19.03 – Hafenklang, Hamburg, Yr Almaen / Germany

21.03 – Hãngmattan, Musikens Hus, Göteborg, Sweden

25.03 – Maravillas Club, Madrid, Sbaen / Spain

26.03 – Mardi Gras, A Coruña, Sbaen / Spain

27.03 – La Salvaje, Oviedo, Sbaen / Spain

