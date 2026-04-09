Aerial performance brings Llanddona Witches legend to life at Welsh castle

Amelia Jones

Crowds gathered near a Welsh castle to witness a haunting and unusual display inspired by local legend.

Visitors to the Aberlleiniog Sculpture Trail were treated to a unique blend of aerial theatre, live music, and storytelling over the weekend of 28 and 29 March.

The trail featured a live performance of Gwrachod Llanddona Witches by Freya Sofia, which brought the ancient folk tale to life in a striking and immersive way.

On Saturday, audiences gathered at Aberlleiniog Castle at 1pm, 2.30pm, and 4pm to witness Sofia suspended from a tree, performing a mix of aerial circus and song. The performance reimagined the haunting tale of the Llanddona Witches, weaving shadow, movement, and music into a surreal experience that captivated all who attended.

The Llanddona Witches was a 17th-century Welsh legend about a group of exiled, Irish-accented strangers who arrived in a rudderless boat on Llanddona Beach, Anglesey. Feared for their supposed magical powers, they settled nearby, bullying villagers, practicing witchcraft, and allegedly cursing the area with black flies, blight, and supernatural fear.

Freya Sofia, performing under the handle @freyaerial, used the height and natural surroundings of the castle grounds to create a dramatic and atmospheric show. Her aerial work, combined with live music, created a sense of mystery and suspense, bringing the centuries-old legend vividly to life for modern audiences.

The event was part of Aberlleiniog Sculpture Trail, which ran from 11am to 5pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Alongside Sofia’s performance, the trail showcased a range of sculptures and installations, encouraging visitors to explore the castle grounds and surrounding landscape.

The weekend presented over 50 artworks, installations, performances, guided walks and community projects within the Aberlleiniog community woodlands, along the springs and rivers, around Aberlleiniog Castle, on Lleiniog beach and at Llangoed Village Hall.

This free annual event included local and national artists, naturalists, makers, local volunteers, neighbours and friends, coppice crafters, dog walkers and sea swimmers.

Audience members praised the show for its originality and theatricality. Many commented on how the combination of aerial performance and local folklore made for a truly memorable experience, blending culture, history, and art in one evening.

You can watch Freya Sofia’s full performance here.