Aimee-Ffion Edwards takes on the Secrets of the Salt Path

The true story behind the global phenomenon, The Salt Path, is the subject of a BBC Sounds podcast narrated by Welsh actor Aimee‑Ffion Edwards.

The story behind the Salt Path, the worldwide best‑selling memoir, has now become bigger than the book itself. But was the “unflinchingly honest” account all it claimed to be?

In this eight‑part podcast, Secrets of the Salt Path, narrated by Aimee‑Ffion Edwards (Peaky Blinders / Slow Horses), listeners will hear both sides of the story.

As well as those who were inspired by it, Secrets of the Salt Path introduces listeners to others who are walking away from the book they once trusted following revelations published by the journalist, Chloe Hadjimatheou in The Observer.

The podcast raises questions about where author Raynor Winn begins, and her alter ego Sally Walker ends; how she thought she’d get away with writing a life story based on half‑truths; the impact on those who believed it; and whether the truth ultimately matters.

Featuring revealing interviews with those who knew the Winns before their fame, the Hemmings family, who had trusted Sally Walker and instead “found out that she’d slowly been embezzling thousands of pounds,” as well as those who met Raynor and Moth on their quest along the Salt Path, the podcast explores the implications of the revelations in a post-truth world.

As Raynor says: “When you tell a story, the first person you must convince is yourself; if you can make yourself believe it’s true, then everyone else will follow.”

All eight episodes of Secrets of the Salt Path are available to listen to now on BBC Sounds.

Secrets of the Salt Path was commissioned by BBC Cymru Wales for BBC Sounds. It was produced by Gemma Dunston and Helen Clifton, with executive producers Karen Voisey and James Robinson.