Al Lewis shares new single ahead of Wales-wide train tour

Stephen Price

Al Lewis has shared his latest single ‘Train Song’ today, ahead of his exciting musical tour of Wales by train.

The song is Al’s interpretation of a song originally written and released by legendary folk artist Vashti Bunyan as a single in 1966.

Appearing on this record as well as Al is the world-renowned harpist Catrin Finch and the multi-talented musician Patrick Rimes (violin and harmonium) with support from CJ Jones on drums and Iestyn Jones on double bass.

The single is a preview of what can be expected on Al’s upcoming tour in partnership with Transport for Wales, which will see Al visit towns and cities all along Wales’s stunning rail network.

New (old) approach

With 2025 being the 200th anniversary of the modern railway; travelling by rail, Al will not only experience new parts of the country but also practise a more environmental and social approach to touring and show how musicians can do their bit to help reduce our combined carbon footprint.

Bringing his blend of Welsh and English language music to captivating locations such as the Hercules Hall at Portmeirion and the stunning St Tudno’s Church atop of the Great Orme in Llandudno.

The tour follows on from Al’s hugely successful series of shows over the Christmas period which saw him sell out venues across Wales from Galeri in Caernarfon to two-nights’ at St John’s Church in Cardiff.

Al’s most recent album ‘Fifteen Years’ received significant airplay and widespread critical acclaim across the BBC network and from stations and publications across Europe and the US.

Taith Trenau Al Lewis Train Tour

26.04.25 – Theatr Soar, Merthyr Tydfil

01.05.25 – Bryn Williams @ Porth Eirias [SOLD OUT]

02.05.25 – Eglwys St Tudno’s Church, Llandudno

03.05.25 – Canolfan Ucheldre Arts Centre, Caergybi / Holyhead

08.05.25 – Clwb y Bont, Pontypridd

09.05.25 – Saith Seren, Wrexham (as part of FOCUS Wales)

10.05.25 – Portmeirion, Gwynedd

15.05.25 – Oriel Mission Gallery, Abertawe / Swansea

16.05.25 – Eglwys St Augustine’s Church, Penarth

17.05.25 – Institute, Llanfair Caereinion

22.05.25 – Peppers, Abergwaun / Fishguard

23.05.25 – CWRW, Carmarthen

24.05.25 – Amgueddfa Dinbych-y-Pysgod // Tenby Museum and

The Big Retreat Festival Lawrenny

29.05.25 – Wynnstay, Machynlleth

30.05.25 – The Art Shop & Chapel, Abergavenny

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen to Train Song on Spotify.

Find out more about Al Lewis here.

Follow his musical journey, and listen to some of his latest performances on Facebook and Instagram.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

