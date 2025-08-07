Al Lewis shares stirring interpretation of Welsh folk song

Al Lewis has shared his latest single – a touching interpretation of the traditional Welsh folk song ‘Cariad Cyntaf’ (First Love) with a guest appearance from two of Wales’ leading musicians.

The much-loved traditional folk song is a heartfelt plea by a lovesick young man to his love, his “bright star”.

The song features guest appearances by world-renowned harpist, Catrin Finch, and the multi-talented musician/composer and arranger, Patrick Rimes (from Calan and VRi) on violin and harmonium.

Additional support on this record also comes from Chris Jones on drums and Darren Edens on banjo.

Debut performance

The single is a preview of what can be expected at the debut performance by Lewis/Finch/Rimes at this year’s National Eisteddfod in Wrexham; the trio that comprises of Al alongside Catrin Finch on harp and Patrick Rimes on violin and harmonium.

Al recently completed a 15 date tour in partnership with Transport for Wales, which saw him visit towns and cities along Wales’s stunning rail network. ‘

The tour brought his blend of Welsh and English language music to captivating locations such as the Hercules Hall at Portmeirion and the stunning St Tudno’s Church atop of the Great Orme in Llandudno.

The tour followed on from Al’s hugely successful series of shows over the Christmas period which saw him sell out venues across Wales from Galeri in Caernarfon to two-nights’ at St John’s Church in Cardiff.

Acclaim

Al’s most recent album ‘Fifteen Years’ received significant airplay and widespread critical acclaim across the BBC network and from stations and publications across Europe and the US.

The acclaimed artist has gained a wider following recently as a result of his popular series of ‘ the most beautiful Welsh songs in the world’ across his social media accounts, one of which also featured Catrin Finch in a touching version of Myfanwy.

Much like his series of Advent duets which saw him sing Christmas classics, both known and lesser-known, with singers including Bronwen and Mari Mathias, his latest series of live duets is proving a huge hit online, introducing classic and enduring songs to new audiences.

Cariad Cyntaf’ is out now on all streaming platforms.

