Al Lewis shares touching takes on ‘the most beautiful Welsh songs’ with host of Welsh talent

Welsh singer songwriter, Al Lewis, has shared a series of live performances of ‘ the most beautiful Welsh songs in the world’ across his social media accounts – featuring duets with some of Wales’ most cherished performers.

Much like his series of Advent duets which saw him sing Christmas classics, both known and lesser-known, with singers including Bronwen and Mari Mathias, his latest series of live duets is proving a huge hit online, introducing classic and enduring songs to new audiences.

Beginning on 8 February with a solo performance of the classic song Ei Di’r Deryn Du, Al shared some important background to the song which has been performed by Cerys Matthews, Elinor Bennett and many more over the years, shedding light on its uniqueness with lines in both Welsh and English.

Next up, again solo, Al shared his version of ‘Dacw Nghariad’.

In his first duet of the series, Al reunites with celebrated singer songwriter Kizzy Crawford for their take on the moving Dafydd y Garreg Wen.

Again, famously performed by harpist Elinor Bennett throughout her career, Al shared some fascinating history behind the melancholy song which quite rightly is considered by him and many more to be one of Wales’ ‘most beautiful songs’.

And just like his Advent series, his post from 11 February saw him reunite with a familiar face and friend – Mared Williams.

Mared and Al shared a very special version of ‘Hiraeth’.

And latest, but not least, Al is joined by Carwyn Ellis for an original take on Lisa Lan.

Displaying a passion for Welsh music, and fellow Welsh musicians, Al Lewis is a force in the industry and a worthy custodian of Wales’s musical legacy – we can’t wait to see which songs come next.

And just like the Advent series, we hope this comes to a full length album soon.

Pwllheli-born Al Lewis first gained fame after his song came second in the Cân i Gymru contest in 2007.

He participated in Cân i Gymru in 2007, the 38th edition of the competition. He came second in the competition with the song Llosgi (Burning), jointly composed by Lewis and Arwel Lloyd Owen.

In 2007, Lewis released his first Welsh language EP entitled Byw Mewn Breuddwyd. Lewis appeared at the Wakestock Festival, alongside Mark Ronson, and at the inaugural Sŵn Festival in Cardiff.

In June 2009, Lewis released his first Welsh language album, Sawl Ffordd Allan, reaching number one in the C2 Radio Cymru Welsh language chart, and the Skin & Bones EP, in collaboration with fellow Welsh singer and songwriter Sarah Howells of Paper Aeroplanes.

Lewis’ album, In the Wake, was released in October 2010.

In early 2013, Lewis released his second English language album, which again featured backing vocals from Sarah Howells. Then, in December 2013 Lewis released a Christmas single, A Child’s Christmas in Wales, in homage to Welsh poet and writer Dylan Thomas.

Through his links to Nashville, Lewis met Mississippi-born singer-songwriter Alva Leigh and they formed the band Lewis and Leigh. As of October 2014 Lewis and Leigh have released a four-track EP, Night Drives. The EP features three original songs and a cover of Wilco’s Say You Miss Me.

Train tour

Al Lewis recently shared that he is set to go on a very unique tour over the spring in partnership with Transport for Wales Trafnidiaeth Cymru; visiting towns and cities along Wales’ magnificent rail network.

He said: “With 2025 marking the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the modern railway; I will not only be visiting new parts of the country, but also undertaking a more environmental & social method of travelling, showing how musicians can do their part to help us reduce our carbon footprint.”

Tickets are on now sale now via allewismusic.com

Taith Trenau 2025 Train Tour:

Find out more about Al Lewis here.

Follow his incredible Welsh music countdown, and listen to the other performances on Facebook and Instagram.

