Alanis Morrissette Cardiff concert switches from Cardiff Castle to new venue

Two female special guests will complement the lineup for GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette when she heads to the Welsh capital this summer – at a different location than previously planned with more tickets now available.

Joining the global superstar as she brings her 2025 World Tour to Cardiff on Wednesday July 2 will be fellow US rock singer-songwriter Liz Phair and Anglesey born and bred indie-pop princess Megan Wyn

And due to unprecedented demand for tickets, it is announced today that this show will now be part of Cardiff’s new Blackweir music series at Blackweir Fields.

Described by Rolling Stone as ‘one of the most important songwriters of the last 30 years’, Liz Phair has earned two GRAMMY nominations and sold more than five million records.

Her most recent full-length album was 2021’s Soberish, while she has also written for TV and has published a memoir entitled Horror Stories.

Welsh support

Joining Liz will be Wales’ own Megan Wyn.

A rising indie star, Megan has developed a wall of sound that can be compared to her Welsh elders Manic Street Preachers and Catfish and The Bottlemen.

Last year she embarked on her first UK Headline tour as well as packing out rooms on the metropolitan festival circuit including Focus Wales, Twisterella, Beyond the Music and Liverpool Sound City. Megan is also no stranger to the summer festival circuit, filling tents at Kendal Calling, YNot, Truck Festival and the Isle of Wight Festival.

“A night to remember”

The headlining show is presented by Cardiff-based promoters DEPOT and Cuffe and Taylor.

DEPOT founder Nick Saunders said: “This was already shaping to be a huge night for Cardiff and now we are delighted to add two very strong female guests to the line up. Liz Phair is an icon of rock music and to welcome a homegrown star such as Megan Wyn to join the bill is really exciting.

“The demand for tickets to see Alanis Morissette in Cardiff is like nothing we have experienced previously so we have taken the decision to move this show to our new site at Blackweir Fields. It is clear many, many people do not want to miss out what is going to truly be a night to remember.”

For 30 years Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential women in contemporary music with her deeply expressive music and performances earning vast critical praise. Morissette’s 1995 debut album Jagged Little Pill was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums and her music and most notable hits Ironic, You Oughta Know, Hand in My Pocket and Thank U remain as current today.

To purchase tickets and find out more go to blackweirlive.com

