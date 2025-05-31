Alaw and skylrk. unite for ‘meditative’ electronic track
Enigmatic Welsh artist Alaw has joined together with rapper skylrk on the new single, ‘Gwyrddlas’.
Returning last month with ‘Respite’, her first single since the release of ‘Before I Go / Be Seeing U’ in 2022, the enigmatic producer from Dyffryn Nantlle is back with another track from the sonic, meditative world.
Following the release of a series of experimental singles a few years ago, Alaw went on to play at Sŵn Festival, Tafwyl and also appeared on S4C’s Curadur programme, receiving attention from BBC Radio Cymru, Radio Wales and BBC 6 Music.
‘Gwyrddlas’ is an exciting development on Alaw’s early sound and features the rapper, skylrk.
Something new
Hedydd Ioan (skylrk.) explains: “I’m so proud to finally be able to collaborate on a track with Alaw. Since hearing her music for the first time, we knew we had to work together on something and I think ‘Gwyrddlas’ is a great mix of both of our styles, and has definitely pushed me to try and write something new.”
After an undeniable win in 2021’s Brwydr y Bandiau (the Eisteddfod battle of the bands), there is a raw ferocity in skylrk.’s Welsh language rap, displayed with erratic but passionate flair.
Breaking out of a typical sound, with potential coming out of his ears, he’s also pursuing multiple disciplines in art, fashion and design, and this collaboration is a perfect showcase for the two original artists’ unique vision.
The track was released on Friday 23 May 2025, with its accompanying music video funded by PYST x S4C Music Video Fund set to follow soon.
