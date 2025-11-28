Aleighcia Scott joins Celtica Electronica for Christmas single

Welsh music collective Celtica Electronica has joined forces with acclaimed Welsh-Jamaican singer, broadcaster, and presenter Aleighcia Scott for a festive reimagining of the timeless Welsh classic ‘Ar Hyd y Nos’ (All through the Night).

Released today (Friday, November 28) via Coco & Cwtsh record label, it’s a song for firesides, mulled wine, and quiet winter nights, rooted in heritage yet beautifully contemporary.

It is available now on all major digital platforms, with the accompanying festive video premiering on YouTube.

Produced by Branwen Munn, with a glowing string arrangement by Alwyn Humphreys, the single is taken from Celtica Electronica’s forthcoming debut album, due for release in early 2026.

Aleighcia Scott said: “Along with my Jamaican heritage, I’ve always felt such a strong connection to my Welsh roots, and learning Cymraeg has become a really important part of who I am as an artist.

“Ar Hyd y Nos is a song that carries generations of Welsh voices, and there’s a calmness and comfort in it that I’ve always loved.

“Recording it with Celtica Electronica, adding a touch of festive warmth and a gentle nod to dub music, which was influenced by reggae, felt incredibly special.

“Wishing a very merry Christmas to everyone celebrating!”

‘Ar Hyd y Nos’ is released as Aleighcia prepares for the new series of Y Llais (The Voice, Wales), returning as a coach alongside Sir Bryn Terfel, Yws Gwynedd and Bronwen Lewis.

Tipped by The Guardian as one of 2025’s breakout Welsh artists and featured in BBC’s Ones to Watch, her rise has been extraordinary.

Her debut album Windrush Baby hit #1 on the iTunes Reggae Chart, earned a Welsh Music Prize nomination, and was even considered for a Grammy, while her Welsh-language track ‘Dod o’r Galon’ made history as the first Welsh reggae song to top the iTunes Reggae Chart.

A BBC 1Xtra and BBC Radio Wales presenter, Aleighcia continues to redefine modern Welsh music.

Branwen Munn, Celtica Electronica’s producer added: “I’m such a fan of Aleighcia’s reggae catalogue, so when she joined the Celtica Electronica project my mind instantly went to dub reggae, one of my favourite genres, and one that has had such a huge influence on electronic music.

“I ended up giving some subtle nods to dub in the production of our version of ‘Ar Hyd y Nos’, including a steppers groove and some dreamy echoes, knowing that Aleighcia’s deep instinct for that sound would bring a beautiful sense of ease and connection.

“With Alwyn’s gorgeous string arrangement at the heart of the track I think we’ve been able to honour the original essence of the song and the soul of Aleighcia’s voice.”

Formed this year by Lucy J. Morgan, Branwen Munn, Alwyn Humphreys and London-based musician Rob Eckland, Celtica Electronica blends traditional Welsh music with orchestral and electronic production.

Their debut single, O’r Niwl i’r Nef, featuring actor Mark Lewis Jones and singer Steve Balsamo, was released earlier this year.

The group’s forthcoming album will continue their mission to reimagine Welsh heritage for a modern audience.