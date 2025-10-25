Aleighcia Scott returns with new single ‘Fade Away’

Stephen Price

Aleighcia Scott has released her latest single, ‘Fade Away’, a gorgeous slice of modern rock meets soulful reggae which comes hot on the heels of her momentous Welsh language win at the Black Welsh Music Awards.

Produced by Dubtanian and paired with striking visuals from director Yasnaps, the track sees Aleighcia move seamlessly from her two recent Welsh-language singles back into English, delivering a bold and soulful anthem with a lovers rock vibe. With heartfelt lyrics about resilience in love, ‘Fade Away’ carries a timeless reggae feel with a modern edge.

Speaking about the single, Aleighcia said: “For this track, I really wanted to have an old school lovers rock sound with a new school sound – combining the two whilst keeping the authentic roots as the foundation”

Fade Away follows a landmark year for Aleighcia Scott. Her historic single ‘Dod o’r Galon’ became the first of Welsh-language track to top the iTunes Reggae Chart, she toured as special guest on Lila Iké’s UK tour and represented Wales as part of the cultural showcase at the Womens’ Euros in Switzerland as well as opening the Stuttgart Festival of Cultures.

Ground-breaking

Cardiff-born, Jamaican-rooted reggae star Aleighcia Scott made headlines earlier this year after the release of her ground-breaking #1 iTunes Reggae Chart hit, ‘Dod o’r Galon’, the first Welsh reggae song to top the charts, ‘Diolch’ is a heartfelt tribute to a beloved family member.

She then made history, winning the first ever Black Welsh language Music Award.

She said at the time: “And the first ever Black Welsh Music Award and the award for Trac Cymraeg Gorau / Best Welsh Language Track goes to…”

“Started learning Welsh 3 years ago to encourage more representation in Welsh language and encourage more people to learn – an honour to be winning this award and an honour to be able to get to the point of writing a song in Welsh! It was so important to me to have a collaboration of musicians from both Wales and Jamaica on this too!

“Huge love and thanks to the Black Welsh Music Awards, the adjudicators and big love to the incredible nominees.”

Aleighcia has been busy after starring in Y Llais, a Welsh-language version of the popular global television series, The Voice, which began on 9 February 2025.

The series is one of the most iconic singing competitions in the world, where some of the country’s best voices face the red chairs and compete for the prestigious title of Y Llais 2025.

Just like The Voice, the talent take part in blind auditions, with the Coaches deciding if they want to turn their chairs by simply listening to the voices.

Joining Aleighcia were world renowned opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel, musician and owner of Côsh record label Yws Gwynedd, and singer and songwriter Bronwen Lewis, who also previously competed on The Voice.

Welsh language journey

A new Welsh speaker, Aleighcia has worked hard over the past few years to learn the language, bravely doing so under the spotlight of camera crews and now one of S4C’s flagship and most-watched programmes.

Aran Jones from SaySomethinginWelsh wrote: “When we first met, she was still nervous that the Welsh language didn’t really feel as though it could belong to her. It already mattered to her – she cared about it – but despite being a Rumney girl through and through, she’d already heard too many people telling her she didn’t get to be Welsh.

“I pointed her at the SaySomethinginWelsh app and told her to start suffering.

“Then she went on holiday. I’m used to that – I’ve heard some variety of ‘sorry, I haven’t started yet because I’ve been on holiday’ about a million times. That’s not Aleighcia, though.

“When we next spoke, she said ‘I’m sorry, I’ve been on holiday in Jamaica, so I’ve only done about two hours a day.’ That was when I knew she was going to be a Welsh speaker.”

Fade away was released on Welsh label, Côsh Records. Listen on your preferred platform here.