Aleighcia Scott to front new music and history series on S4C

Dewi Williams

Presenter and singer Aleighcia Scott will star in a new series on S4C which explores Welsh history and traditional songs.

The Cardiff-born presenter will travel across Wales to learn about the country’s history and the stories behind some of Wales’ best-loved traditional songs, in a new series called Gwalia Aleighcia set to begin in September.

She will also be joined by history-loving online personality Luke Davies as they both learn more about Welsh history and music, meeting and performing with various artists along the way.

Amongst the artists joining Aleighcia to perform are Jacob Elwy, Gwilym Bowen Rhys, Angharad and Delyth Jenkins and Osian Huw.

Raised in Rumney, Cardiff to a Welsh mother and Jamaican father, the Radio Wales presenter started learning Welsh four years ago and since then has become a familiar face on S4C as one of the judges on Y Llais (The Voice). Now, as her Welsh develops, Aleighcia will present the new four-part series on S4C.

Aleighcia will be officially accepted to the Orsedd at the National Eisteddfod in Llantwd next week.

‘An honour’

Aleighcia said: “What an honour to be a part of this programme and to travel through beautiful Cymru! I got to learn so many things I didn’t know about Cymru, its music and history, and cannot wait to share that with everyone watching!”

The four-part series will come under S4C’s range of programmes designed to encourage and support new Welsh speakers. With a broad appeal, the series will use simple, accessible language to ensure suitability for all.

S4C’s Education and Children’s Content Commissioner, Sioned Geraint said: “Raised in a non-Welsh-speaking household in Cardiff but quickly becoming a Welsh speaker, Aleighcia was eager to learn more about the history of our country and, in particular, the songs that form part of Welsh culture.

“This naturally evolved into the series Gwalia Aleighcia. Throughout the programmes, viewers join her on a musical journey, revisiting or discovering for the first time the stories behind some of Wales’s most popular songs, and can enjoy listening to Aleighcia perform them.

“It has been a pleasure to follow Aleighcia’s language journey as her Welsh has developed almost before our eyes on Y Llais. Aleighcia has fully immersed herself in the world and culture of the Welsh language and is an inspiration to anyone considering learning the language. We hope this series will appeal to new Welsh speakers as well as a wider audience.”

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